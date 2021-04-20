GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Un rekordatorio di e lista di pais, region i lugá basá riba riesgo, ku ta vigente for di 23 di mart 2021.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Un rekordatorio di e lista di pais, region i lugá basá riba riesgo, ku ta vigente for di 23 di mart 2021.

Tur pais, region òf teritorio ku no ta menshoná, outomátikamente ta bira riesgo haltu. Entrante djamars, 20 di aprel, tambe mester hasi un ‘antigeentest’ 3 dia despues di yega Kòrsou for di un pais di riesgo haltu. Via http://www.dicardcuracao.com por haña tur informashon i yena e Passenger Locator Card.

 

You May Also Like

Djabièrnè 12 di yüli 2019, Ministerio di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano ta duna seshon di informashon na su personal

REDAKSHON 0

Lastimamente ainda tin hende ku nesesidat di krea pániko den nos komunidat.

REDAKSHON 0

SUSESO KU TA ENVOLVI Michael Cijntje di e programa KABES DI BOTO 2 VIDEO

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: