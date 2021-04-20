Un rekordatorio di e lista di pais, region i lugá basá riba riesgo, ku ta vigente for di 23 di mart 2021.
Gobièrnu di Kòrsou
[BIBANDO]: Un rekordatorio di e lista di pais, region i lugá basá riba riesgo, ku ta vigente for di 23 di mart 2021.
Tur pais, region òf teritorio ku no ta menshoná, outomátikamente ta bira riesgo haltu. Entrante djamars, 20 di aprel, tambe mester hasi un ‘antigeentest’ 3 dia despues di yega Kòrsou for di un pais di riesgo haltu. Via http://www.dicardcuracao.com por haña tur informashon i yena e Passenger Locator Card.
You must log in to post a comment.