U.S. Consulate General Curaçao contributes to a healthier and greener Curaçao by donating 225 trees

In commemoration of 225 years of a U.S. consulate in Curaçao, the Consulate General has arranged to donate 225 trees to several institutions on the island. By planting trees, we develop sustainably, reduce pollution and threats to the environment, protect the Earth’s natural places for the next generation, and honor this year’s Earth Day theme: Restore Our Earth.

The Bucida buceras, commonly known as the ‘’Shady Lady’’ tree, is native to Central and South America as well as the Caribbean. It thrives only in very warm climates, and is a relatively easy tree to maintain as it adapts to almost any soil type. Its dense foliage makes it an excellent tree for shade.

Over 200 trees of the trees donated by the U.S. Consulate General have been planted at various locations in Curaçao, including the International School of Curaçao, Radulphus College, the Albert Schweitzer VSBO, and the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez. Some trees have been donated to the Curaçao Medical Center to be planted there soon. These trees will not only provide shade, but as they grow, they will become a place where patients can enjoy nature and students can study in clean and open air.

The U.S. Department of State is working with international organizations, civil society, and other governments to support policies and programs that conserve and restore forests. Executive Order 13955 on Establishing the One Trillion Trees Interagency Council was signed on October 13, 2020, to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to healthy and resilient forests, rangelands, and other Federal lands by actively managing them through partnerships with States, tribes, communities, non‑profit organizations, and the private sector.

Trees not only give us oxygen, store carbon, and stabilize the soil, but this initiative also demonstrates the more than 225-year history of friendship between the Consulate General and Curaçao.

Celebrate Earth Day 2021 by planting a tree, and Restore Our Earth.