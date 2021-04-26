CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA OFRESÉ VOEDSELBANK SOSTEN PA ENKURASHÁ I HASIE POSIBEL PA SIGUI KU NAN TRABOU BALIOSO NA BIENESTER DI ESNAN KU MAS MESTER

Willemstad Aprel 25th , 2021 – Miéntras ku e pandemia di Covid-19 a trese na kla e realidat tristu ku hopi den nos komunidat ta pasando aden, el a pone lus tambe riba organisashon i individuonan ku ta pèrkurá pa esnan ku ta den nesesidat, risibi e yudansa básiko pa nan por sobrebibí.

Ora ku nos komunidat a keda gòlpiá pa retonan ekonómiko serio debí na e pandemia, e boluntarionan di Voedselbank-Fundashon Yudansa pa Kòrsou- a bin dilanti i a duna un man di sosten dor di organisá i pèrkurá pa míles di pakete di kuminda riba un base regular na esnan ku mas mester.

Aktualmente, miéntras Kòrsou ta moviendo na un forma determiná pa bira un pais ku ta resistente pa Covid, ainda tin bastante famia ku ta dependé, pa gran parti, di e organisashon karitativo pa nan kuminda na kas. CIBC FirstCaribbean ta rekonosé e esfuerso di e fundashon i komo muestra di sosten i enkurashamentu ta hasi un donashon na Voedselbank.

“Maske Voedselbank for di 1977 ta pèrkurá pa sosten balioso, ta awor ku e pandemia di Covid a dal nos komunidat di bèrdat, nos a haña aun mas apresio pa e trabou ku e fundashon ta hasi den nos komunidat” Timba Engelhardt, Country Head di CIBC FirstCaribbean a bisa.

“Hopi di nos famianan a bin ta dependé di Voedselbank pa un pakete di kuminda bon balansá. Desafortunadamente un grupo grandi di kas di famia ainda no por pèrkurá sufisientemente pa nan propio kuminda di tur dia. Pa e motibu aki CIBC FirstCaribbean ta rekonosé e importansia di sostené Voedselbank i e tim di boluntarionan pa asina nan keda enkurashá pa siguí hasi e trabou balioso ku nan ta hasi” el a bisa.

E Presidente di Voedselbank, Sheryl Losiabaar a bisa, “Nos ta honrá, maske nos lo no a deseá di tin un oumento den e kantidat di sosten ku nos ta duna na komunidat, di por kontribuí den un forma signifikativo na bienestar di nos ko-suidadanonan durante di e pandemia.”

“Esaki ta un responsabilidat ku nos ta tuma hopi na serio i ku nos ta komprometé pa sigui hasi. Nos lo no por a hasi esaki sin e dedikashon di nos boluntarionan, e kolaborashon di nos partnernan i kontribushon generoso manera esun ku awe nos ta risibi di CIBC FirstCaribbean. Nos tin konfiansa ku huntu nos ta surpasá e reto aki ku nos ta konfrontá na e momentu aki i ku kada famia den nos komunidat pronto lo por proveé pa su mes kuminda saludabel kada dia di nobo. Miéntras tantu Kòrsou por sigui konta ku Voedselbank pa sosten,” el a bisa.

Añanan despues ku e pandemia ta tras di lomba, generashonnan lo sigui kòrda riba e tempu difísil ku nos komunidat a pasa aden i kon nos a logra di surpasá e pandemia. E leyenda di Voedselbank lo ta ku e tabata un di pilanan riba kua nos a logra di garantisá sobrebibensia di hopi durante di e pandemia. CIBC FirstCaribbean ta kontentu di por ofresé e sosten i enkurashamentu na Voedselbank, miéntras nos ta konfia ku huntu nos por pasa dor di e tempunan difísil aki.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN OFFERS SUPPORT TO THE FOODBANK ENCOURAGING AND ENABLING THE CONTINUATION OF THEIR VALUABLE CONTRIBUTION TO THE WELL-BEING OF THOSE MOST IN NEED

Willemstad April 25th , 2021 – While the Covid-19 pandemic revealed the grim hardships many endure within our community, it also turned a spotlight on organizations and individuals that make sure that members of our community that are in desperate need, receive much needed basic necessities in order to survive.

When our community was struck by severe economic hardships due to the pandemic, the volunteers of ‘Foodbank – Fundashon Yudansa pa Kòrsou’ stepped up to the plate and lent a supporting hand by organizing and providing thousands of food packages on a regular basis to those in need.

Currently, while Curaçao is fervently moving towards becoming a covid-resilient community, even more families have become heavily dependent on charity organizations in order to have food in their households. CIBC FirstCaribbean recognizes the commendable efforts of the foundation and as a way of offering encouragement and support, made a donation to the Foodbank.

“Although the Foodbank has been providing valuable support since 1977, it wasn’t until the Covid pandemic hit us last year that our community came to really appreciate even more the valuable work done by this foundation,” said Timba Engelhardt, Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean.

“Many of our families came to depend on the well-balanced food-packages provided by Foodbank. Unfortunately, a large number of households have not become self-sufficient as of yet and are not able to provide for their daily meals. CIBC FirstCaribbean, therefore, recognizes the importance of offering support to the Foodbank and its team of volunteers in order to encourage them to continue the valuable work they are doing” she added.

The Chairman of the Foodbank, Sheryl Losiabaar said, “We are honored, despite the fact that we would rather not have seen such an increase for our support in our community, to be able to contribute in a significant way to the well-being of our fellow citizens during this pandemic.

“It is a responsibility that we take seriously and are committed to continuing. We wouldn’t be able to do this without the dedication of our volunteers, the collaboration with our partners and the generous contribution such as the one CIBC FirstCaribbean is giving to Foodbank today. We are confident that together we will overcome the challenges faced at the moment and every family in our community will be able to provide for its own daily healthy meals in the near future. Meanwhile Curaçao can reckon on Foodbank for its support,” she said.

Long after the pandemic has passed, generations will continue to remember the tough period of time our community experienced and how we wintered through the pandemic. The legacy of Foodbank will also be remembered as one of the key cornerstones that ensured the survival of many during the pandemic. CIBC FirstCaribbean is glad to have offered encouragement and support, as we are confident that together we will surpass these challenging times.