Government of Sint Maarten ** No holiday on Monday May 3rd, 2021 **

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley would like to inform the Public that Monday May 3rd, 2021 will be a normal working day.

Based on article 23, paragraph 3 in the Arbeidsregeling (labour regulation national ordinance), the Minister of VSA has the authority to assign new dates for Carnival Day and Sint Maarten Day only.

As it pertains to Labour Day, it is stipulated that Labour Day shall be celebrated annually on May 1st. Should this day fall on a Sunday, it would then be celebrated the next day which will be the Monday..