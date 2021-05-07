Three suspects arrested for drugs smuggling / Graduation Ceremony, Friday May 7, 2021

Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, May 6th 2021

Three suspects arrested for drugs smuggling

Three suspects were arrested for drug possession by the Alpha team at an apartment in Pointe Blanche on Tuesday, May 3, around 11:20am.

The suspects with initials A.G.H.T., R.R.P. and J.A.S., were detained following a search of the suspects’ residence. Several items relevant to the investigation were confiscated from the premise.

The suspects were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station where they are still detained pending further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a multidisciplinary team comprised the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM, Customs Department, Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard.

Graduation Ceremony, Friday May 7, 2021

Members of the Press are herby invited to the graduation ceremony of the BPO Class-2 tomorrow, Friday, May 7, 2021, from 10:00am to 12:00pm. The ceremony will be held in front of the Philipsburg Police Station.