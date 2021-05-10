Restaurant, Food Trucks, Snacks bar, Bar Curacao

Groeten aan alle eigenaren van een restaurant. Deze aanbieding is voor jou. We weten dat de pandemie hen erg moeilijk heeft gemaakt, maar we hebben een promotie-aanbieding voor hen.De website van KIKO TA PASANDO biedt u de mogelijkheid om uw sociale pagina en uw menu te promoten op ons webplatform, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram voor slechts fl 25,00 per maand. U stuurt ons uw menu in pdf-formaat en de link van uw sociale pagina en uw gegevens zodat een klant contact kan opnemen met het restaurant een bewijs van hun virtuele betaling aan MCB # 24747708 naar onze e-mail: kikotapasando@outlook.com en wij zullen de publicatie maken voor een maand.

Cordial saludos a todos lo propretarios di un restaurante. Esta oferta esa para ustedes. Sabemos que la pandemia les dio durísimo pero les tenemos una oferta den promoción. La página web KIKO TA PASANDO les ofrece la oportunidad pa promover su pagina social i su menu sobre nuestra plataforma web, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram por únicamente fl 25,00 mensual. Usted nos manda su menu en el formato PDF i el enlase de su pagina social i sus datos para que un cliente se pueda comunicarse con el restaurante un comprobante de su pago virtual a MCB # 24747708 Kiko Ta Pasando a nuestro email: kikotapasando@outlook.com i haremos la publicación por un mes.

Greetings to all the owners of a restaurant. This offer is for you. We know that the pandemic gave them very hard but we have a promotional offer for them.The KIKO TA PASANDO website offers you the opportunity to promote your social page and your menu on our web platform, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for only fl 25.00 per month. You send us your menu in PDF format and the link of your social page and your data so that a client can contact the restaurant a proof of their virtual payment to MCB # 24747708 to our email: kikotapasando@outlook.com and we will make the publication for a month.

Stats

KIKO TA PASANDO PAGINA ( Facebook page)

57,320 people like this 77,959 people follow this page

Last 28 days 12 april 2021 to mei 2021

People reached 98.219

Post engagements 183.954

www.kikotapasando.com

Views 4.397.137

Visitors 1.992.787

Visitors per month averge 348.021

Visitors per week averge 36.654

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...