GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Snèk, bar i otro establesimentunan di horeca ku no tin un pèrmit di restorant, por keda habrí segun pèrmit ekonómiko te 8’or di anochi.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Snèk, bar i otro establesimentunan di horeca ku no tin un pèrmit di restorant, por keda habrí segun pèrmit ekonómiko te 8’or di anochi.

Na momentu di bishitá un di e establesimentunan akí, perkurá pa bo mes seguridat i esnan rondó dibo dor di sigui mantené distansia sufisiente i tene bo mes na reglanan di higiena.

Pa tur e suavisashon di medidanan anunsiá awe, 17 di mei, klek aki: http://bit.ly/Suavisashon17dimei

 

You May Also Like

KOMUNIKADO DI KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU Identidat di e víktima di asesinato.

REDAKSHON 0

Opzegging arbeidsovereenkomst directeur-secretaris Centrale Bank niet onredelijk

REDAKSHON 0

Bo fotonan, músika faborito, dokumento i kontaktonan seif i fásil aksesibel: Digicel ta introdusí ‘Billo’

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: