Snèk, bar i otro establesimentunan di horeca ku no tin un pèrmit di restorant, por keda habrí segun pèrmit ekonómiko te 8’or di anochi.
Gobièrnu di Kòrsou
Na momentu di bishitá un di e establesimentunan akí, perkurá pa bo mes seguridat i esnan rondó dibo dor di sigui mantené distansia sufisiente i tene bo mes na reglanan di higiena.
Pa tur e suavisashon di medidanan anunsiá awe, 17 di mei, klek aki: http://bit.ly/Suavisashon17dimei
