Dunadó di krédito ‘online’ froudulento aktivo na Boneiru

Den e periodo tras di lomba vários señal a drenta di práktikanan froudulento di dunadó di krédito ‘online’ bou di e nòmbernan ‘Pacific Finance’ i ‘Global Investors’. E tipo di kompania falsu aki ta introdusí su mes komo instansia finansiero i ta ofresé fiansa barata via wèpsait, meil òf mensahe ‘online’.

Dor di ofresé interes abou i pone tiki eksigensia e ta mustra atraktivo pa tuma un fiansa serka e tipo di kompania falsu aki. E kompanianan eventualmente ta puntra informashon di identidat i ta hasi un òf mas petishon pa pasa sèn promé ku duna e fiansa. P’esei ta importante pa bo ta alerta na momentu ku bo ke tuma un fiansa. Na momentu ku bo ta duda, akudí na bo banko pa konseho i semper duna keho ora bo bira víktima di estafa.

E periodo benidero KPCN lo sigui duna informashon di forma aktivo tokante e tipo di krímennan ‘cyber’ aki.

Frauduleuze online kredietverstrekkers actief op Bonaire

De afgelopen tijd zijn er meerdere signalen binnengekomen van frauduleuze praktijken van online kredietverstrekkers opererend onder de namen ‘Pacific Finance’ en ‘Global Investors’. Dit soort nepbedrijven geven zich uit als een financiële instelling en bieden goedkope leningen via website, email of online posts.

Door lage rentes te bieden en weinig eisen te stellen lijkt het heel aantrekkelijk om een krediet bij dit soort nepbedrijven aan te gaan. De bedrijven vragen eventueel naar identiteitsgegevens en verzoeken daarna om één of meerdere malen geld over te maken voordat de lening wordt verstrekt. Uiteindelijk blijkt dat er geen lening wordt verstrekt. Het is dan ook belangrijk dat u alert bent als u een lening wilt aangaan. Vraag bij twijfel advies aan uw bank en doe altijd aangifte wanneer u slachtoffer bent geworden van oplichting.

De komende tijd zal KPCN actief voorlichting blijven geven over deze vormen van cybercrime.

Fraudulent online lenders active on Bonaire

Recently, there have been several signs of fraudulent practices by online lenders operating under the names “Pacific Finance” and “Global Investors”. These types of fake companies present themselves as a financial institution and offer cheap loans through website, email or online posts.

By offering low interest rates and making few demands, it seems very attractive to take out credit with these types of fake companies. The companies may ask for identity details and then request to transfer money one or more times before the loan is provided. Ultimately, it turns out that no loan is being provided. It is therefore important that you are alert if you want to take out a loan. When in doubt, ask your bank for advice and always file a report if you have become a victim of fraud.

In the coming period, KPCN will continue to actively provide information about these forms of cybercrime.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...