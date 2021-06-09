Episode #2 of the “Rebuild, Recover, Reinvent” online TV series – SXM Airport Corporate Communications

If not yet viewed please peruse the below episode #2 of the “Rebuild, Recover, Reinvent” online TV series by the Corporate Communications of SXM Airport. The monthly online feature revolves around the updates of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project at the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). It also serves as a part of the Publich Outreach Campaign with the Project Management Unit. The Project Management Unit is responsible for the reconstruction project post hurricane 2017.

The latest guest was the Director of the Project Management Unit (PMU), Mirto Breell who was requested to give a walkthrough tour of the “Package 2” area at the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM).

View Now and be prepared to SHARE:

https://fb.watch/5-93RwjqKq/

Click to view via YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CPrmUENuwc

