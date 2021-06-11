Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) presents renovation plans for Scout’s Place in Saba
English:
‘Connecting past and future through heritage’
PCN presents renovation plans for Scout’s Place in Saba
Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) has recently presented its renovation
plans for hotel/bar/restaurant Scout’s Place to the Island Government on Saba, which is
intended to commence during the third Quarter of this year.
The Island Government shared its enthusiasm to the preliminary designs. The presentation
of the initial plans to restore and expand this iconic property, was very impressive, stated
Commissioner of Tourism Bruce Zagers. “Scouts Place has always been important, not only
for tourism but also as part of our cultural heritage. The planned development for this
property will provide a significant boost to our island economy and our tourism product. It is
very encouraging to see projects like these develop, where the local charm and traditional
architecture are prioritized.”
Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (PMCN), the investment vehicle of PCN,
welcomes the positive feedback from representatives of the Island Government. Walter
Blijleven, Managing Director PMCN: “We are committed to creating a new and bright future
for Scout’s Place, while preserving its glory and importance. Our focus is on a natural and
sustainable way of working, in which we will re-use or replace essential and characteristic
elements, such as the well-known ‘gingerbread’ decorations. In doing so, we are confident
that the new Scout’s Place will once again become a premier choice for stayover tourists on
Saba.”
PMCN is currently finalizing its feasibility study. PCN is targeting a start of the renovation of
the property in the 3rd Quarter of this year, subject to a positive outcome of the evaluation.
More details will be provided at a later stage.
Nederlands:
‘Heden en verleden via erfgoed verbinden’
PCN presenteert renovatieplannen voor Scout’s Place op Saba
Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) heeft onlangs haar plannen voor de
renovatie van hotel/bar/restaurant Scout’s Place gepresenteerd aan het Eilandbestuur op
Saba. Het voornemen is om in het derde kwartaal van dit jaar te starten met de renovatie.
Het Eilandbestuur is enthousiast over de voorlopige ontwerpen. De presentatie van de eerste
schetsen om dit iconische pand te restaureren en uit te breiden, was zeer indrukwekkend,
verklaarde Gedeputeerde van Toerisme Bruce Zagers. “Scouts Place is altijd belangrijk voor
Saba geweest, niet alleen voor het toerisme maar ook als onderdeel van ons cultureel
erfgoed. De geplande ontwikkeling van dit pand zal een belangrijke impuls geven aan de
economie van ons eiland en aan ons toeristisch product. Het is zeer bemoedigend om
projecten als deze te zien ontwikkelen, waarbij de lokale charme en traditionele architectuur
prioriteit krijgen.”
Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (‘PMCN’), het investeringsvehikel van PCN, is
blij met de positieve ontvangst van de Vertegenwoordigers van het Eilandbestuur. Walter
Blijleven, directeur PMCN: “Onze inzet is erop gericht om een nieuwe en stralende toekomst
te creëren voor Scout’s Place, waarbij de oude glorie weer in ere hersteld wordt. Onze
werkwijze zal zich kenmerken door een natuurlijke en duurzame manier, waarbij essentiële
en karakteristieke elementen, zoals de bekende ‘gingerbread’ decoraties, hergebruikt of
vervangen zullen worden. PMCN heeft er alle vertrouwen in dat het nieuwe Scout’s Place er
opnieuw in zal slagen weer veel verblijfstoeristen naar Saba te trekken.”
PMCN legt momenteel de laatste hand aan een haalbaarheidsstudie. PCN streeft naar een
start van de renovatie in het 3e kwartaal van dit jaar, onder voorbehoud van een positieve
uitkomst van de evaluatie. Meer details zullen in een later stadium worden verstrekt.
PAPIAMENTU:
‘Konektá presente i pasado a traves di patrimonio’
PCN ta presentá plannan di renobashon pa ‘Scout’s Place’ na Saba
Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) resientemente a presentá su plannan
pa renobashon di hotèl/bar/restorant Scout’s Place na gobièrnu insular di Saba. E intenshon
ta pa kuminsá ku e renobashon den e di tres kuartal di e aña akí.
Gobièrnu insular ta entusiasmá ku e diseñonan preliminar. E presentashon di e promé
diseñonan pa restorá i amplia e edifisio ikóniko akí tabata hopi impreshonante, asina
diputado di Turismo, Bruce Zagers, a deklará. “Scouts Place semper tabata importante pa
Saba, no solamente pa turismo, pero tambe komo parti di nos patrimonio kultural. E
desaroyo planiá di e edifisio akí lo duna un impulso importante na ekonomia di nos isla i na
nos produkto turístiko. Ta hopi alentador pa mira proyektonan manera esaki desaroyá,
kaminda e enkanto i arkitektura tradishonal lokal ta haña prioridat.”
Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (‘PMCN’), e vehíkulo di invershon di PCN, ta
kontentu ku e resepshon positivo di e representantenan di gobièrnu insular. Walter Blijleven,
direktor di PMCN: “Nos esfuerso ta dirigí riba kreashon di un futuro nobo i briante pa Scout’s
Place, kaminda ta duna e pasado gloria e lugá ku e meresé. Nos forma di traha lo ta
karakterisá pa un manera natural i duradero, kaminda lo bolbe hasi uso di òf remplasá e
elementonan esensial i karakterístiko, manera e famoso dekorashonnan ‘gingerbread’.
PMCN tin tur konfiansa ku e Scout’s Place nobo lo bolbe logra atraé hopi turista di estadia pa
Saba.”
PMCN na e momentunan aki ta hasiendo e último trámitenan pa un estudio di faktibilidat.
PCN su esfuerso ta pa kuminsá ku e renobashon den e di tres kuartal di e aña akí, bou di
kondishon ku resultado di e evaluashon ta positivo. Mas despues lo duna mas detaye.
Suggestion image for media release (high res available):
You must log in to post a comment.