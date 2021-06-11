Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) presents renovation plans for Scout’s Place in Saba

English:

‘Connecting past and future through heritage’

PCN presents renovation plans for Scout’s Place in Saba

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) has recently presented its renovation

plans for hotel/bar/restaurant Scout’s Place to the Island Government on Saba, which is

intended to commence during the third Quarter of this year.

The Island Government shared its enthusiasm to the preliminary designs. The presentation

of the initial plans to restore and expand this iconic property, was very impressive, stated

Commissioner of Tourism Bruce Zagers. “Scouts Place has always been important, not only

for tourism but also as part of our cultural heritage. The planned development for this

property will provide a significant boost to our island economy and our tourism product. It is

very encouraging to see projects like these develop, where the local charm and traditional

architecture are prioritized.”

Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (PMCN), the investment vehicle of PCN,

welcomes the positive feedback from representatives of the Island Government. Walter

Blijleven, Managing Director PMCN: “We are committed to creating a new and bright future

for Scout’s Place, while preserving its glory and importance. Our focus is on a natural and

sustainable way of working, in which we will re-use or replace essential and characteristic

elements, such as the well-known ‘gingerbread’ decorations. In doing so, we are confident

that the new Scout’s Place will once again become a premier choice for stayover tourists on

Saba.”

PMCN is currently finalizing its feasibility study. PCN is targeting a start of the renovation of

the property in the 3rd Quarter of this year, subject to a positive outcome of the evaluation.

More details will be provided at a later stage.

Nederlands:

‘Heden en verleden via erfgoed verbinden’

PCN presenteert renovatieplannen voor Scout’s Place op Saba

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) heeft onlangs haar plannen voor de

renovatie van hotel/bar/restaurant Scout’s Place gepresenteerd aan het Eilandbestuur op

Saba. Het voornemen is om in het derde kwartaal van dit jaar te starten met de renovatie.

Het Eilandbestuur is enthousiast over de voorlopige ontwerpen. De presentatie van de eerste

schetsen om dit iconische pand te restaureren en uit te breiden, was zeer indrukwekkend,

verklaarde Gedeputeerde van Toerisme Bruce Zagers. “Scouts Place is altijd belangrijk voor

Saba geweest, niet alleen voor het toerisme maar ook als onderdeel van ons cultureel

erfgoed. De geplande ontwikkeling van dit pand zal een belangrijke impuls geven aan de

economie van ons eiland en aan ons toeristisch product. Het is zeer bemoedigend om

projecten als deze te zien ontwikkelen, waarbij de lokale charme en traditionele architectuur

prioriteit krijgen.”

Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (‘PMCN’), het investeringsvehikel van PCN, is

blij met de positieve ontvangst van de Vertegenwoordigers van het Eilandbestuur. Walter

Blijleven, directeur PMCN: “Onze inzet is erop gericht om een nieuwe en stralende toekomst

te creëren voor Scout’s Place, waarbij de oude glorie weer in ere hersteld wordt. Onze

werkwijze zal zich kenmerken door een natuurlijke en duurzame manier, waarbij essentiële

en karakteristieke elementen, zoals de bekende ‘gingerbread’ decoraties, hergebruikt of

vervangen zullen worden. PMCN heeft er alle vertrouwen in dat het nieuwe Scout’s Place er

opnieuw in zal slagen weer veel verblijfstoeristen naar Saba te trekken.”

PMCN legt momenteel de laatste hand aan een haalbaarheidsstudie. PCN streeft naar een

start van de renovatie in het 3e kwartaal van dit jaar, onder voorbehoud van een positieve

uitkomst van de evaluatie. Meer details zullen in een later stadium worden verstrekt.

PAPIAMENTU:

‘Konektá presente i pasado a traves di patrimonio’

PCN ta presentá plannan di renobashon pa ‘Scout’s Place’ na Saba

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) resientemente a presentá su plannan

pa renobashon di hotèl/bar/restorant Scout’s Place na gobièrnu insular di Saba. E intenshon

ta pa kuminsá ku e renobashon den e di tres kuartal di e aña akí.

Gobièrnu insular ta entusiasmá ku e diseñonan preliminar. E presentashon di e promé

diseñonan pa restorá i amplia e edifisio ikóniko akí tabata hopi impreshonante, asina

diputado di Turismo, Bruce Zagers, a deklará. “Scouts Place semper tabata importante pa

Saba, no solamente pa turismo, pero tambe komo parti di nos patrimonio kultural. E

desaroyo planiá di e edifisio akí lo duna un impulso importante na ekonomia di nos isla i na

nos produkto turístiko. Ta hopi alentador pa mira proyektonan manera esaki desaroyá,

kaminda e enkanto i arkitektura tradishonal lokal ta haña prioridat.”

Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (‘PMCN’), e vehíkulo di invershon di PCN, ta

kontentu ku e resepshon positivo di e representantenan di gobièrnu insular. Walter Blijleven,

direktor di PMCN: “Nos esfuerso ta dirigí riba kreashon di un futuro nobo i briante pa Scout’s

Place, kaminda ta duna e pasado gloria e lugá ku e meresé. Nos forma di traha lo ta

karakterisá pa un manera natural i duradero, kaminda lo bolbe hasi uso di òf remplasá e

elementonan esensial i karakterístiko, manera e famoso dekorashonnan ‘gingerbread’.

PMCN tin tur konfiansa ku e Scout’s Place nobo lo bolbe logra atraé hopi turista di estadia pa

Saba.”

PMCN na e momentunan aki ta hasiendo e último trámitenan pa un estudio di faktibilidat.

PCN su esfuerso ta pa kuminsá ku e renobashon den e di tres kuartal di e aña akí, bou di

kondishon ku resultado di e evaluashon ta positivo. Mas despues lo duna mas detaye.

Suggestion image for media release (high res available):

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...