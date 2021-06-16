 KPSM Traffic Department investigating several traffic accidents & Shots fired on the Soualiga road.

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, June 15th 2021

KPSM Traffic Department investigating several traffic accidents

The Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM Traffic Department is investigating several serious accidents that occurred in the past few days.

A four-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday, June 12, 2021, around 11:35 pm. Police Central Dispatch received several calls about a traffic accident with possible injuries on L.B.Scott Road in front of City Furniture. Several patrols and ambulance personnel were directed to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a two vehicle accidents had occurred within a few minutes of each other. A burgundy color SUV, heading towards St. Peters, attempted to turn into a side road next to City Furniture without giving way. Simultaneously, the other vehicle, a gold color SUV, was coming from St. Peters. The two vehicles collided into each other.

While the drivers of the two damaged vehicles were busy communicating with Police and roadside service, a silver jeep coming from St. Peters travelling at high rate of speed lost control and slammed into the rear of the gold-colored SUV in the initial accident. The gold-colored SUV skidded forward and struck a white pickup coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the gray jeep suffered several cuts to his head. He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and then transported to St. Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. This four-vehicle accident is under investigation by Police Traffic Department.

On Monday, June 14, 2021 around 4:15 pm, several patrols were dispatched to the intersection of Manjack Drive and Union Road in Cole Bay due to an accident where the driver of a black pickup lost control of his vehicle and collided with the GEBE electrical box on the roadside. The driver suffered from minor injuries. The pickup was badly damaged. The investigation into the accident is still ongoing by police.

Shots fired on the Soualiga road.

On Monday evening, June 14, 2021 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the central dispatch center received several calls that shots had been fired near Le Petit Chateau on Soualiga road. Patrol officers who arrived on the scene, were informed that an unknown group of men had fired multiple shots at a passing vehicle. Following the shooting, the culprits fled the scene in an unknown direction. St. Maarten Medical Center was subsequently contacted to verify if anyone had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The detectives investigating this case are asking anyone with information to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crimes anonymous via the tip contact form. Or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

