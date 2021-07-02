Kenley Jansen is at The White House. (Kenley Jansen a bishita White House i sera konosi ku presidente di merka Joe Biden)
Such an honor today as a Curacaoan living in the USA to get a chance to visit the @whitehouse .It’s a dream come true to play in MLB, win a World Series and to be hosted by @vp and @potus . I’ll never forget this day, such a blessing 🙏🏾!!
Today is Curacao’s Flag Day (Dia Di Bandera) and I’m feeling blessed to be apart of both countries. 🇺🇸 & 🇨🇼
