Bon bini na Air Belgium  Ofresiendo 2 buelo pa siman pa Kòrsou / Welcome, Air Belgium  With two weekly flights to Curaçao

Bon bini na Air Belgium

Ofresiendo 2 buelo pa siman pa Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD- 3 di yüli 2021 – Den un ambiente ameno na Aeropuerto Internashonal Hato a tuma lugá selebrashon di e buelo inougural di Air Belgium for di Bèlgika pa Kòrsou. Entrante 3 di yüli, Air Belgium a start su buelo ku frekuensia di 2 biaha pa siman saliendo for di Brussels Charleroi Airport pa Kòrsou via Martinique. Durante e resepshon a hiba palabra, Minister di Maneho di Gobernashon, Planifikashon i Servisio Públiko sr. Ornelio Martina (den representashon di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko sra. Larmonie – Cecilia), Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, sr. Charles Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer di Air Belgium, sr. Philippe Wilmart, Director of Air Service Marketing & Development na Curaçao Airport Partners, sra. Peggy Croes i Managing Director di Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas.

E buelo di Air Belgium lo habri posibilidat pa Kòrsou risibí mas bishitante for di e merkado di Europa sea pa un biahe di negoshi òf plaser. Alabes e konekshon nobo aki ta habri e oportunidat pa Kòrsou risibí tambe turista for di Martinique kual lo ta un merkado nobo pa Kòrsou. Nos pais tin hopi pa ofresé; entretenementu, kultura, historia, arkitektura, playa, variedat di atrakshonnan turístiko i mas ku tur kos nos hendenan servisial.

Durante e resepshon Minister Martina huntu ku Minister Cooper i sr. Paul Pennicook, CEO di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), a hasi entrega di un plakat konmemorativo na sr. Philippe Wilmart di Air Belgium na okashon di nan promé buelo pa Kòrsou.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curacao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) ta felisitá Air Belgium ku e buelo nobo i ta deseá nan tur kos bon.

Welcome, Air Belgium

With two weekly flights to Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD- July 3, 2021 – The arrival on Curaçao of Air Belgium’s inaugural flight from Belgium was celebrated in a pleasant atmosphere at the Curaçao International Airport. Starting July 3, Air Belgium is offering two weekly flights from Brussels Charleroi Airport to Curaçao with a stop in Martinique. Speakers at the reception included the Minister of Governmental Affairs Planning and Public Service, Mr. Ornelio Martina (representing Minister of Economic Development Mrs. Larmonie – Cecilia), the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, Mr. Charles Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Air Belgium, Mr. Philippe Wilmart, Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Mrs. Peggy Croes and Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association Managing Director, Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas.

Thanks to this Air Belgium flight, Curaçao is now able to receive additional visitors from the European market for either business or leisure. This new connection also opens the door for visitors to arrive from the island of Martinique—a new market for Curaçao. Our country has so much to offer, including entertainment, culture, history, architecture, beaches, a wide range of tourist attractions and, most of all, our service-minded people.

During the reception, Minister Martina together with Minister Cooper and Mr. Paul Pennicook, CEO Curaçao Tourist Board, presented a commemorative plaque to Air Belgium representative Mr. Philippe Wilmart, marking the airline’s inaugural flight to the island.

The government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curacao Airport Holding (CAH) and the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) want to congratulate Air Belgium, wishing them all the best with this new flight.

