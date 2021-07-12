SPREAD THE LOVE CURAÇAO TA REANUDÁ SU AKTIVIDATNAN DI DIA DI BON AKSHON

SPREAD THE LOVE CURAÇAO PAKT GOOD DEEDS DAY ACTIVITEITEN OP

Afgelopen zaterdag 10 juli heeft Spread the Love Curaçao wederom een voedselinzameling georganiseerd ten behoeve van de Voedselbank Curaçao. De inzameling is één van de activiteiten die Spread the Love organiseert voor Good Deeds Day, een dag waarop over de hele wereld miljoenen mensen goede daden verrichten voor hun gemeenschap.

Dit jaar vond Good Deeds Day plaats op 11 april 2021, maar kon door de lockdown niet doorgaan op Curaçao. Op die dag heeft Spread the Love als goede daad voor de ABC-eilanden, wel een tweetalige video uitgebracht zodat iedereen kon leren hoe je zelf een mini voedselbos maakt in een grote bak en hebben 3 mensen een starter pakket cadeau gekregen om hun eigen voedselbos te beginnen. Ga naar https://bit.ly/GDDfoodforest voor de video.

Afgelopen zaterdag hebben 15 vrijwilligers meegedaan aan de food drive op twee locaties, de supermarkten Vreugdenhil en Carrefour. Van 10:00-14:00u kregen alle bezoekers bij binnenkomst een boodschappenlijstje mee en konden ze iets extra inkopen om bij de uitgang achter te laten als donatie. Naar schatting, zijn er in totaal boodschappen gedoneerd ter waarde van ANG 7000,-. Volgens de Voedselbank kunnen hiermee 100 voedselpakketten gemaakt worden. De vrijwilligers zijn door Kolektivo beloond voor hun goede daad met 25,- van de digitale munt CuraDAI.

Spread the Love heeft nog 1 Good Deeds Day activiteit op de planning staan voor 21 augustus, namelijk een bestaand voedselbos van een daklozencentrum in Vredeberg uitbreiden om de bewoners zelfredzamer te maken. Deze activiteit wordt uitgevoerd in samenwerking met de organisaties Syntropics & Permaculture Solutions en Yu di Tera, die ook betrokken waren bij het maken van de video. Er wordt een dakgoot aangelegd zodat het regenwater opgevangen kan worden in IBC tanks. Daarna gaat een groep vrijwilligers een ochtend de bewoners helpen om hun voedselbos uit te breiden. Tijdens de ochtend zullen zowel de bewoners als de vrijwilligers al doende meer leren over permacultuur. Je kunt je hiervoor nog opgeven als vrijwilliger. Stuur een email naar: spreadthelovecuracao@gmail.com of bezoek de website www.spreadthelovecuracao.com

———————————————————————————————————————

[PAP]

SPREAD THE LOVE CURAÇAO TA REANUDÁ SU AKTIVIDATNAN DI DIA DI BON AKSHON

Djasabra 10 di yüli, Spread the Love Curaçao a organisá otro rekoudashon di kuminda pa Voedselbank Curaçao (e banko di kuminda). E rekoudashon di kuminda ta un di e aktividatnan Spread the Love ta organisá pa Dia di Bon Akshon, un dia kaminda vários mion di hende rònt mundu ta hasi bon obra pa nan komunidat. E aña aki Dia di Bon Akshon a tuma lugá dia 11 di april 2021, pero e no por a sigui na Kòrsou en konekshon ku e lockdown. Riba e dia ei, Spread the Love sí a publiká un vidio bilingwe komo bon obra p’e islanan ABC, pa asina tur hende por siña kon ta kuminsá un hòfi chikitu (mini food forest) den baki i 3 persona a risibí un pakete regalo pa krea nan mes hòfi chikitu. Mira e vidio na https://bit.ly/GDDfoodforest.

Djasabra pasá, 15 boluntario a partisipá na e rekoudashon di kuminda na dos lokalidat, esta Vreugdenhil i Carrefour. Di 10:00 te 14:00 or tur bishitante a risibí un lista di kompra pa nan por a kumpra algu èkstra i laga komo donashon na salida. Na total a kolektá kompra na balor di mas o ménos ANG 7000. Sigun Voedselbank, por traha 100 pakete di kuminda ku esaki. Kada boluntario a haña 25,- na CuraDAI, e moneda digital di e grupo Kolektivo.

Spread the Love tin 1 aktividat mas planiá pa Dia di Bon Akshon pa dia 21 di ougùstùs, kaminda nan ta bai ekspandé un hòfi eksistente na un sentro di hende sin kas na Vredeberg pa hasi nan mas outosufisiente (ku nan por kuida nan mes). E aktividat ta wòrdu organisá den kolaborashon ku e organisashonnan Syntropics & Permaculture Solutions i Yu di Tera, ku tambe a yuda ku e vidio. Lo kuminsá pone goot na dak di e sentro pa kolektá áwaseru. Despues di esaki, durante un mainta lo bini un grupo di boluntario pa yuda e habitantenan pa amplia nan hòfi. Durante e aktividat, habitante i boluntario lo siña mas di permakultura manera nan ta trahando. Bo por inskribí ainda komo boluntario. Manda un email na: spreadthelovecuracao@gmail.com òf bishitá e website http://www.spreadthelovecuracao.com

[ENG]

SPREAD THE LOVE CURAÇAO PICKS UP GOOD DEEDS DAY ACTIVITIES

Last Saturday, July 10, Spread the Love Curaçao organized another food drive to benefit the Voedselbank Curaçao (the food Bank). The food drive is one of the activities Spread the Love organizes for Good Deeds Day, a day when millions of people around the world do good deeds for their communities.

This year, Good Deeds Day took place on April 11, 2021, but could not continue on Curaçao due to the lockdown. On that day, Spread the Love released a bilingual video as a good deed for the ABC islands so that everyone could learn how to make a tiny food forest in a large container and 3 people received a starter package to create their own food forest. To watch the video, go to https://bit.ly/GDDfoodforest.

Last Saturday, 15 volunteers participated in the food drive at two locations, the supermarkets Vreugdenhil and Carrefour. From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM all visitors received a shopping list upon arrival and were asked if they could buy something extra to leave at the exit as a donation. An estimated total worth of ANG 7000 of groceries have been donated. According to the food bank, 100 food packages can be made with this. The volunteers were each rewarded with 25,- CuraDAI, the digital currency by the group Kolektivo.

Spread the Love has 1 more Good Deeds Day activity planned for August 21st, they are expanding an existing food forest at a homeless center in Vredeberg to make the residents more self-reliant. This activity is carried out in collaboration with the organizations Syntropics & Permaculture Solutions and Yu di Tera, who were also involved in the creation of the video. A rain gutter will be installed so that the rainwater can be collected in IBC tanks. After that, a group of volunteers will spend a morning helping the residents expand their food forest. During the activity, both residents and volunteers will learn more about permaculture while doing. You can still sign up for this activity as a volunteer. Send an email to: spreadthelovecuracao@gmail.com or visit the website www.spreadthelovecuracao.com

