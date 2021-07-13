SXM Airport welcomes low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines

Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (July 11, 2021)– Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines officially launched its first route network with non-stop flights to St. Maarten from Miami and Orlando, Florida at the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The air service will embark on weekly flights on Saturday’s using an Airbus 320 with a seat capacity for 186. This venture serves as a part of Frontier’s growing network out of South Florida.

Minister of Tourism Ludmila de Weever stated, “Today marks another celebration for St. Maarten as we welcome two Frontier Airlines flights from Florida. More than 300 passengers arrived from Miami and Orlando, Florida on an affordable flight. For that we are forever grateful for all the hard work done by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and the collective team at the airport from management of PJIAE to the baggage handlers. St. Maarten welcomes you with pleasure to our safe and friendly island.”

A delegation from the Dutch and French Ministry of Tourism, SXM Airport Managing Board and the core representatives of the St. Maarten Juliana Airport Handlers gathered to eagerly welcome the crew and passengers of the inaugural flights.

“This is a happy day, and we are extremely pleased to bring additional economic benefit to St. Maarten through the establishment with our new Frontier Airline partners. Miami has become such an increasingly important part of our route hub network and, as PJIAE N.V. continues to grow, along with the number of destinations we serve, it made perfect sense for our team and tourism stakeholders to also establish a connection out of Orlando,” said Airport CEO, Brian Mingo.

“With new gateways opening this gives an opportunity for destination St. Maarten to be able to target new areas in Florida as well as other surrounding regions in the US. This is definitely a positive development for the tourism industry,” stated Tourism Director May-Ling Chun.

International Sales Manager for Frontier Airlines, Alfredo Gonzalez stated, “This is an exciting day! Starting a new route is always exciting but starting a route to an island as beautiful and diverse as St. Maarten is just amazing. What Frontier Airlines tries to do is connect people from both directions who want to see their friends and relatives. We want to see people getting on these flights with low-fares done right with the greenest airline in America.”

About Frontier Airlines

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Frontier Airlines is committed to “Low Fares Done Right” having been in existence for 27 years. Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America serving more than 100 destinations in the U.S. Frontier is also known as the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline.

Photo Caption: French and Dutch tourism delegates join PJIAE N.V. Management Board to hand over the plaques of appreciation at the SXM Airport.

