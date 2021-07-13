The U.S. Department of State is proud to announce the construction of a new U.S. Consulate General on Curaçao.

With a US $245 Million estimated investment, the construction contractor will be employing a potential of up to 200 American, local, and third party national laborers over the course of the project on a 6.7 acres site.

The project, managed by the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations, will result in a campus that is safe, secure, modern, and resilient. Construction is projected to commence in 2022 with completion in 2026.

The design of the new Consulate will include photovoltaic panels, sun control and shading devices on the façade, and indigenous landscape plantings. These features will contribute to achieving a goal of LEED Silver certification from The U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED® Green Building Program.

The new project will retain and improve upon the historic Roosevelt House and existing Consulate building to provide enhanced opportunities for public and community events. The design will respect local culture and the historic Dutch Caribbean architectural context of Curaçao, while enhancing viewsheds from the adjacent UNESCO World Heritage zone and honoring local planning and development priorities.

This new Consulate will ensure the U.S. platform for diplomacy on Curaçao is positioned to support and be a symbol of cooperation, friendship, and progress for many years to come.