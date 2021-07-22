From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, July 21st 2021

Police officer test positive for the Covid-19 virus

In an effort to remain continuously transparent to the community, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) wishes to inform the community of Sint Maarten that a fellow officer has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The colleague has since been isolated and the colleges, with whom there was close contact, have been placed in self-quarantine.

Previously established KPSM protocols were followed and the area where the officer was working will be immediately disinfected/sanitized. The colleague who tested positive is doing well given the circumstances at this time. Other officers who were in direct contact with the officer who tested positive were immediately notified and quarantined, according to CPS protocols. They have been asked to monitor themselves for the next two weeks and to call CPS if any symptoms occur.

The management team of the KPSM would like to reiterate to the general public that it is imperative they continue to be vigilant, no one is immune from contracting the virus. Please adhere to the social distancing measures set in place, your health, as well as the health of others around you are at stake.

The Management team of KPSM would like to appeal to the community of Sint. Maarten at large as well as the members of Police Force of Sint Maarten, who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

We are well aware that vaccination is not mandatory. However, vaccination is not only for the protection of yourself and your colleagues, but for the protection of your family members as well.

Be smart and gather the proper information about the vaccine and have yourself vaccinated.!!!

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...