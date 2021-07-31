CHATA su Attractions Task Force na Alemania!

Kobertura na Timmendorfer Strand

Willemstad, 31 di yüli 2021 – CHATA su Attractions Task Force (ATF) ta laga nan marka atras na Alemania, literalmente! CHATA ATF, huntu ku Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou na Alemania (CTB) a kolaborá ku Timmendorfer Strand pa marka un di e stulnan di e playa ku e famoso postkaart di Curaçao Things To Do. Curaçao Things To Do ta e nòmber ofisial di CHATA ATF su wèpsait i paginanan di media sosial. CHATA su ATF ta eksistí di Miembronan di CHATA, Curaçao Sea Aquarium, Hato Caves, Landhuis Chobolobo and Serena’s Art Factory.

Timmendorfer Strand ta risibí aproksimadamente 1,600,000 bishitante di estadia / 350,000 bishitante Aleman pa aña i ta keda konsiderá un di e resortnan na laman Báltiko di mas trendy ku hopi pa ofresé e bishitante. Apesar di e pandemia, Kòrsou a risibi 5,643 bishitante di Alemania den 2020 i te ku yüni 2021, 2,504 bishitante a biaha di Alemania pa Kòrsou. Pa e motibu aki, kobertura na e playa aki ta un oportunidat grandi pa CHATA su ATF atraé turista Aleman pa Kòrsou.

Esaki no ta e úniko kos ku CHATA su ATF a bin ta traha riba dje ku Alemania. E postkaart di Curaçao Things To Do a keda imprentá tambe na Alemania i lo keda repartí pa CTB na diferente tradeshow i otro agensianan di biahe na Alemania.

CHATA su ATF ta keda buska manera pa krea mas kobertura pa nan atrakshonnan i tambe pais Kòrsou. E kolaborashon aki ku Alemania ta e komienso di un gran partnership i un kontribushon na rekuperashon di Kòrsou su sektor di trusimo.

CHATA Attractions Task Force Takes Germany!

Exposure on Timmendorfer Strand

Willemstad, July 31, 2021 – The CHATA Attractions Task Force (ATF) is setting their mark in Germany, literally! The CHATA ATF, along with the Curaçao Tourist Board in Germany (CTB), collaborated with Timmendorfer Strand to brand one of the beach chairs with the Curaçao Things To Do’s famous postcard. Curaçao Things To Do is the official name of the CHATA ATF’s website and social media pages. The CHATA ATF exists of CHATA Members, Curaçao Sea Aquarium, Hato Caves, Landhuis Chobolobo and Serena’s Art Factory.

Timmendorfer Strand receives approximately 1,600,000 overnight stays / 350,000 German visitors per year and is considered one of the most fashionable Baltic Sea resorts with a great touristic offer. Despite the pandemic, a total of 5,643 German passengers visited Curaçao, and so far, till June 2021, 2,504 German passengers have visited Curaçao. Therefore, having brand exposure on the beach is a great opportunity for the CHATA ATF to attract German tourists to Curaçao.

This is not the only thing the CHATA ATF has been working on with Germany. The Curaçao Things To Do postcards have also been printed in Germany and will be distributed at different tradeshows and to other travel agencies by CTB.

The CHATA ATF is constantly looking for ways to create more brand awareness for their attractions and exposure for Curaçao. This collaboration with Germany is hopefully the beginning of a great partnership and a contribution to Curaçao’s tourism recovery.

