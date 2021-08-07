From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 6th 2021

No border closure between Dutch- and French sides ( Fake News)

The border between the Dutch- and French sides of the island will not be closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Any information circulating to the contrary in the community is misinformation and should be disregarded.

The French side has implemented a curfew as of tonight, August 5, from 10:00pm to 5:00am. There is no curfew on the Dutch side, however, all businesses must close at 2:00am. Gatherings in public places are banned.

Due to the pandemic residents are asked to take all precautions to halt the further spread the virus.

Nevertheless, the police force of sint Maarten is letting be known that information being circulated online is false and are requesting those who are circulating it to cease and desist as this iscreating unrest and anxiety among the people of St. Maarten.

Additionally, the police will initiate steps with the Public Prosecutor’s Office to look into the possibility of pursuing individuals who disseminate such false information.

Everyone in the community is urged by the Police Force of Sint Maarten to beware of fake information and to abstain from spreading it and causing panic.

Finally, the St. Maarten Police would also like to inform the community at large that the blog circulating bogus information is in no way connected to Facebook page or website of the Police Force of Sint Maarten. The Sint Maarten police website can be accessed at http://www.policesxm.sx

The management team of the KPSM would like to reiterate to the general public

that it is imperative they continue to be vigilant, no one is immune from contracting

the virus. Please adhere to the social distancing measures set in place, your health,

as well as the health of others around you are at stake.

