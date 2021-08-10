Kòrsou a risibí riba 34 mil turista di estadia na yüli  / Curaçao welcomes over 34,000 stayover visitors in July

Kòrsou a risibí riba 34 mil turista di estadia na yüli

WILLEMSTAD- 9 di ougùstùs 2021 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 34.212 turista di estadia pa luna di yüli. Ku e kantidat di turista di estadia aki, luna di yüli 2021 a logra 92% di e kantidat registrá na yüli 2019 esta promé ku pandemia. Na yüli 2019 un total di 37.249 turista di estadia a keda risibí. E logro remarkabel aki tabata posibel dor ku Hulanda kual ta nos merkado ku ta produsí mas mihó a kibra rèkòrt den prestashon. Kòrsou a risibí 22.249 turista for di Hulanda na yüli 2021. Esaki ta promé biaha ku Kòrsou a risibí riba 20 mil turista di estadia for di Hulanda den un luna so.

Na yüli, un kantidat di 25.100 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou for di Europa. For di Hulanda nos a risibí 22.249 turista, 1.032 for di Alemania i 776 for di Bèlgika. Di e turistanan europeonan, 53% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo) na luna di yüli. For di Estádos Unídos un kantidat di 5.194 turista a bishitá Kòrsou na luna di yüli. Di e turistanan merikano, 71% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’. For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 1.532 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou, 39% ta prosedente di Colombia miéntras 22% ta prosedente di Brazil. For di Karibe un total di 1.627 turista di estadia a keda risibí na yüli. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan den Reino Hulandes.

Na luna di yüli un total di 6 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 7.630 turista krusero.

“Ku riba 34 mil turista di estadia kual ta ya kaba 92% di e kantidat registrá na yüli 2019 esta promé ku pandemia, por bisa ku rekuperashon den kantidat di turista a kue forsa. E desaroyo aki tabata posibel dor di e bon kolaborashon ku stakeholders lokal i tambe ku nos partnernan internashonal den e merkadonan prinsipal. Miéntras nos ta sigui traha huntu nos ta mira padilanti riba kontinuashon di e tendensia positivo aki”, asina CEO di CTB, Paul Pennicook a remarká.

Curaçao welcomes over 34,000 stayover visitors in July

WILLEMSTAD – August 9, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 34,212 stayover visitor arrivals for the month of July. With these arrivals, July 2021 has achieved 92% of the pre pandemic arrivals of July 2019, when we welcomed 37,249 stayover visitors. This remarkable achievement was led by the record-breaking performance of our top producing market, The Netherlands. Curaçao welcomed 22,249 Dutch visitors in July 2021, the first time that we have welcomed over 20,000 stayover visitors from The Netherlands in a single month.

For July, there were 25,100 stayover visitors out of Europe. Twenty-two thousand two hundred forty-nine (22,249) from the Netherlands, 1,032 from Germany and 776 from Belgium. Of these European visitors, 53% stayed in resort hotels in July.

From the USA, we welcomed 5,194 visitors for July. Seventy-one percent of the US visitors stayed in resort hotels.

From the South American region, we welcomed 1,532 visitors. Of the South America arrivals, 39% and 22% came from Colombia and Brazil, respectively.

Out of the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 1,627 stayover visitors in July, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 6 cruise ship calls and 7,630 cruise visitors for the month of July.

“With over 34,000 stayover arrivals which is already 92% of pre pandemic July 2019 arrivals, the recovery now has great momentum. This has been made possible because of the great partnerships with our local stakeholders as well as with our international partners in key markets. As we continue to work together, we are all looking forward to a continuation of this positive trend.” commented CTB CEO, Paul Pennicook.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...