A Lansa Enkuesta Tokante Interes pa Bakuná na e Parti Karibense di Reino

WILLEMSTAD – Den e próksimo dianan, e timnan di bakunashon di e diferente islanan di e parti karibense di Reino, den kolaborashon ku Ministerio di Salubridat Públiko, Bienestar i Deporte (VWS), lo lansa un enkuesta tokante interes pa bakuná. Meta di e enkuesta ta pa formulá strategia ku e timnan di kampaña di komunikashon por usa den e último fase di e trayekto di bakunashon. E enkuesta ta na enkargo di investigadónan lokal, trahando den kolaborashon ku I&O Research.

Na febrüari 2021, a start e promé etapa di e programa di bakunashon kontra Covid-19 riba e islanan BES i e paisnan CAS. Hende di 60 aña òf mas i personal di kuido di salú a bai promé. For di aprel, a amplia e kampaña di bakunashon pa inkluí tur hende di 18 aña òf mas i, for di kuminsamentu di e luna akí, ta bakunando esnan di 12-17 aña tambe. Entre tantu, a atministrá kasi 400.000 bakuna na e habitantenan di e islanan.

Segun kálkulo di RIVM, pa por yega na inmunidat di grupo, awor ku a konstatá presensia di e variante dèlta di e virus na Kòrsou, Aruba, Sint Maarten i Boneiru, mester logra alkansá un nivel di bakunashon di aproksimadamente 75 te 85% di e poblashon total. Te asina leu, no a alkansá e nivel akí (di e poblashon total di 12 aña òf mas, kompletamente bakuná). E timnan di bakunashon riba e isla- i paisnan ta indiká di ta kontentu ku mas investigashon ta tumando lugá pa asina haña un mihó bista tokante e motibu(nan) dikon un sierto grupo no ta deseá di bakuná òf ta duda pa hasi esei, di forma ku esaki por yuda komplementá e maneho di bakunashon òf di komunikashon pa logra oumentá e interes pa bakuná.

P’esei, Ministerio di VWS, den konsulta ku e outoridatnan di salubridat riba e diferente isla- i paisnan di e parti Karibense di Reino, ta bai realisá un investigashon kualitativo na e tres Islanan ABC i Islariba, mediante entrevista den profundidat i entrevista ku grupo di enfoke, tokante e motibunan ku hende tin pa sea bakuná òf nò. Lo duna atenshon spesial na e habitantenan di 12-40 aña. Mas aleu, e timnan di bakunashon riba e isla- i paisnan ta indiká ku no ta tur hende ta presentá pa e di dos dósis. Komo konsekuensia di esei, nan no ta kompletamente bakuná i p’esei no ta óptimalmente protegé kontra enfermedat grave òf morto debí na Covid-19. Ku esei na mente, lo inkluí e punto di atenshon akí tambe den e enkuesta.

E enkuesta lo tuma lugá na kuminsamentu di ougùstùs 2021. Na kuminsamentu di sèptèmber lo presentá e resultadonan na VWS i e timnan di bakunashon di e isla- i paisnan di e parti karibense di Reino. A base di resultado di e entrevistanan den profundidat, e investigadónan lo formulá konseho konkreto di maneho enkuanto kon por logra oumentá e interes pa bakuná den e parti karibense di Reino. Lo tene kuenta ku e sirkunstansianan lokal di kada isla i pais, entre otro, kuantu kapasidat kada tim di bakunashon tin pa por ehekutá e konsehonan presentá.

Research vaccination preparedness in the Caribbean part of the

Kingdom starts

WILLEMSTAD – In the coming days, the vaccination teams of the various islands in the

Caribbean part of the Kingdom, in collaboration with the VWS, will start a research on

vaccination preparedness. The purpose of the research is to come up with strategies to back up

the vaccination communication campaign teams in order to support the vaccination process in

the last phase. The research will be executed by local researchers in collaboration with I&O

Research.

In February 2021, the Covid-19 vaccination programs on the BES islands and CAS-countries

started in stages. People aged 60 or over and healthcare staff were the first in line to be

vaccinated. Since April, this was extended to all those aged 18 or over and since the beginning

of this month it is now the turn of 12 to17 year-olds. In the meantime, almost 400.000

vaccinations have been administered to inhabitants of the islands.

The RIVM calculates that, since the Delta variant of the virus has been detected on all three

CAS- countries and Bonaire, a vaccination rate of approximately 75 to 85% of the total

population should be reached in order to achieve herd immunity. Currently, we have not yet

reached this vaccination rate (fully vaccinated, total population of 12 years and older). The

vaccination teams on the islands / countries indicate that they appreciate further research to

support an evidence-based view of what keeps vaccine skeptics and refusers from being

vaccinated, which can complement the vaccination strategies and communication policy in order

to increase the vaccination preparedness.

For this reason, the ministry of VWS in partnership with health authorities on the islands /

countries in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, are going to execute a qualitative research on

the Leeward and Windward islands by means of in-depth interviews and focus group interviews

on the reasons that people may have to let themselves be vaccinated or not. Specific attention

will be given to 12-40 year-olds in this. The vaccination teams on the islands / countries also

indicate that not everybody shows up for their second shot. This means that people are not fully

vaccinated and therefore not optimally protected against serious diseases or death due to

Covid-19. This question will therefore also be included in the research.

The research will take place at the beginning of August 2021, in which the research results will

be presented at the beginning of September to the VWS and the vaccination teams of the

islands / countries in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Based on the in-depth interviews, the

researchers will formulate specific policy recommendation to increase the vaccination

preparedness in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. In doing so, they will consider the local

circumstances on the various islands / countries, including the capacity of the vaccination teams

to take up these recommendations.

Onderzoek vaccinatiebereidheid in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk van start

WILLEMSTAD – In de komende dagen starten de vaccinatie teams van de verschillende eilanden in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk in samenwerking met het ministerie van VWS een onderzoek naar de vaccinatiebereidheid. Het doel van het onderzoek is om te komen tot strategieën ter support voor vaccinatie communicatiecampagne teams om in de laatste fase van het vaccinatietraject te ondersteunen. Het onderzoek wordt uitgevoerd door lokale onderzoekers in samenwerking met I&O Research.

De Covid-19-vaccinatieprogramma’s op de BES-eilanden en CAS-landen zijn in februari 2021 gefaseerd van start gegaan. 60-plussers en zorgpersoneel kwamen als eerste in aanmerking, sinds april is de campagne verbreed naar alle 18-plussers en sinds begin deze maand zijn ook 12-17-jarigen aan de beurt. Inmiddels zijn er bijna 400.000 vaccins toegediend aan de inwoners van de eilanden.

Het RIVM schat dat, nu de delta variant van het virus op alle drie de CAS-landen en Bonaire is vastgesteld, er een vaccinatiegraad van ongeveer 75 tot 85% van de totale populatie bereikt moet worden om groepsimmuniteit te behalen. Op dit moment is deze vaccinatiegraad (volledig gevaccineerd, totale populatie van 12 jaar en ouder) nog niet bereikt. De vaccinatie teams op de (ei)landen geven aan blij te zijn dat er nader onderzoek wordt verricht om – op basis van de nodige onderbouwing – een nog beter beeld te krijgen van wat vaccin twijfelaars en –weigeraars ervan weerhoudt zich te laten vaccineren, dat als verdere aanvulling kan dienen voor het vaccinatie- of communicatiebeleid ter verhoging van de vaccinatiebereidheid.

Het ministerie van VWS gaat daarom, in samenspraak met de gezondheidsautoriteiten op de (ei)landen in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk, een kwalitatief onderzoek uitvoeren op de Benedenwindse- en Bovenwindse eilanden door middel van diepte-interviews en focusgroepen. Centraal staan de overwegingen die mensen hebben om zich wel of niet te laten vaccineren. Daarbij wordt specifiek aandacht besteed aan 12-40-jarigen. De vaccinatie teams op de (ei)landen geven ook aan dat niet iedereen komt opdagen voor de tweede prik. Dat betekent dat mensen niet volledig gevaccineerd zijn, en dus niet optimaal beschermd zijn tegen ernstige ziekte of overlijden door Covid-19. Daarom wordt dit vraagstuk ook bij het onderzoek meegenomen.

Het onderzoek zal in begin augustus 2021 plaatsvinden, waarbij de onderzoeksresultaten begin september aan VWS en de vaccinatie teams van de (ei)landen in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk gepresenteerd worden. De onderzoekers zullen op basis van de focusgroepen en diepte-interviews concrete beleidsadviezen formuleren om de vaccinatiebereidheid in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk te verhogen. Daarbij houden zij rekening met de lokale omstandigheden op de verschillende (ei)landen, waaronder de capaciteit van de vaccinatie teams om deze adviezen op te pakken.

