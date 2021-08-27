NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Man drowns in Great Bay Beach

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

 

  Philipsburg,  August 27th  2021c

 

On Friday morning, August 27, 2021, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the Dispatch Center received a report that a body was floating in Great-Bay beach, near the Walter Plants pier in Philipsburg.  

 

Several patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, it appeared that bystanders had pulled the victim out of Great Bay and were in the process of performing CPR. 

 

Upon further inspection by ambulance personnel, it was determined that the victim with the initials M.P. no longer had a pulse and was presumed to have passed away.    

 

Based on a preliminary investigation by detectives and the police doctor it was concluded that the victim had drowned and that there was no foul play involved.

 

The Sint Maarten Police expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

 

