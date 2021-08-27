NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Traffic officer suspended for failing to follow procedures 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

                   Philipsburg, August Monday 26 august 2021

 

Traffic officer suspended for failing to follow procedures 

A police officer attached to the Traffic Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM has been suspended for his failure to comply with prescribed procedures in response to a serious accident. He also failed to provide all relevant and/or correct information to his supervisors based on which further action could be taken regarding the Wednesday’s fatal road accident.

The office has been suspended as of today, Thursday, August 26, on direct orders of the Chief of Police pending further investigation by KPSM’s Internal Affairs Department.

The management of the police force states that KPSM strives to be a police force with integrity as such if there are any issues of suspected misconduct, these are investigated promptly. Should the results of the internal investigation indicate further corrective actions must be taken, the matter is put in the hands of the judicial system. 

With the ongoing investigation, KPSM will await its findings before further communicating publicly on this matter. 

The management team of KSM would again like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased . 

 

You May Also Like

Tiroteo ku herido video i potert

REDAKSHON 0

DCOMM SPECIAL CELEBRATING LIFE CARNIVAL 50

REDAKSHON 0

Konferensha di Prensa | 06-08-2020

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: