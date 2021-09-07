Red Cross Sint Maarten launches virtual First Aid introduction campaign
The Red Cross Sint Maarten is proud to announce the launch of a brand-new virtual
campaign in partnership with American University of the Caribbean (AUC),
“Red Cross First Aid Awareness featuring AUC Stop the Bleed’.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the Red Cross interactions with the public,
educational programs, and awareness campaigns have been put on hold during the
past year. Therefore, the Red Cross Sint Maarten invites the public to follow and
join on Facebook or YouTube for the first-of-its-kind, live-streamed series,
“Red Cross First Aid Awareness Campaign featuring AUC ‘Stop the Bleed’.” The series will
commence September 11, 10am-11am and will give everyone completely free access
to the live series on Facebook and Youtube.
Through the initiative, the Red Cross Sint Maarten will showcase multiple live
demonstrations throughout September and October 2021. During the series, a Red
Cross certified trainer demonstrates First Aid live in order to create awareness
about how to become trained in life-saving techniques.
AUC will feature the “Stop the Bleed” program within the Red Cross series. “Stop the
Bleed” is a global awareness program intended to promote and encourage
bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding
emergency before professional help arrives.
For individuals who would like to join us in person, click on the “in-person”
invitation link on the Red Cross Sint Maarten Facebook page or the AUC
Facebook page. In-person attendees will receive a tactical tourniquet and
certification from The American College of Surgeons. Due to Covid-19 safety
guidelines seating space is limited for each event in our series.
Go to the Facebook pages of the Red Cross Sint Maarten and American
University of the Caribbean to join the live-streamed event on
Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, 10am.
