Red Cross Sint Maarten launches virtual First Aid introduction campaign

The Red Cross Sint Maarten is proud to announce the launch of a brand-new virtual

campaign in partnership with American University of the Caribbean (AUC),

“Red Cross First Aid Awareness featuring AUC Stop the Bleed’.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the Red Cross interactions with the public,

educational programs, and awareness campaigns have been put on hold during the

past year. Therefore, the Red Cross Sint Maarten invites the public to follow and

join on Facebook or YouTube for the first-of-its-kind, live-streamed series,

“Red Cross First Aid Awareness Campaign featuring AUC ‘Stop the Bleed’.” The series will

commence September 11, 10am-11am and will give everyone completely free access

to the live series on Facebook and Youtube.

Through the initiative, the Red Cross Sint Maarten will showcase multiple live

demonstrations throughout September and October 2021. During the series, a Red

Cross certified trainer demonstrates First Aid live in order to create awareness

about how to become trained in life-saving techniques.

AUC will feature the “Stop the Bleed” program within the Red Cross series. “Stop the

Bleed” is a global awareness program intended to promote and encourage

bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding

emergency before professional help arrives.

For individuals who would like to join us in person, click on the “in-person”

invitation link on the Red Cross Sint Maarten Facebook page or the AUC

Facebook page. In-person attendees will receive a tactical tourniquet and

certification from The American College of Surgeons. Due to Covid-19 safety

guidelines seating space is limited for each event in our series.

Go to the Facebook pages of the Red Cross Sint Maarten and American

University of the Caribbean to join the live-streamed event on

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, 10am.

