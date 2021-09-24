GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Riba djárason 22 di sèptèmber 2021, Ruisandro Cijntje a keda huramentá komo Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko pa Gabinete Pisas II.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[TUMA NOTA]: Riba djárason 22 di sèptèmber 2021, Ruisandro Cijntje a keda huramentá komo Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko pa Gabinete Pisas II.

You May Also Like

Burgemeester Aboutaleb van Rotterdam bezoekt Faculteit der Technische Wetenschappen en bespreekt samenwerking op het gebied van energietransitie

REDAKSHON 0

Bezoek d.d. 7 oktober 2016 van G.F. Schotte bij de gouverneur naar aanleiding van de uitslag van de verkiezingen voor de Staten gehouden op 5 oktober 2015

REDAKSHON 0

Anunsio tokante kambio di sita pa título di residensia

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: