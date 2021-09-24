GOBIERNU NOTISIA Riba djárason 22 di sèptèmber 2021, Ruisandro Cijntje a keda huramentá komo Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko pa Gabinete Pisas II. September 24, 2021 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Riba djárason 22 di sèptèmber 2021, Ruisandro Cijntje a keda huramentá komo Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko pa Gabinete Pisas II. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading... Related
You must log in to post a comment.