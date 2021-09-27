Banco di Caribe ta sigui e trayekto bèrdè  …i ta introdusí stashon pa karga vehíkulonan eléktriko di kliente / Banco di Caribe goes green …with solar panels and EV charging station… / Banco di Caribe draagt bij aan een beter milieu … met zonnepanelen en een EV charging station…

Banco di Caribe ta sigui e trayekto bèrdè

…i ta introdusí stashon pa karga vehíkulonan eléktriko di kliente

WILLEMSTAD: Banco di Caribe a bin ta kana un trayekto ‘bèrdè’ pa algun tempu. Esaki ta visibel den tur área di duna servisio na banko, hasiendo su operashonnan mas sostenibel. Awe, ta dal un otro paso grandi den e direkshon ei. Tin mas i mas preokupashon ambiental, no únikamente na Kòrsou sino rònt mundu. Banco di Caribe ta masha kontentu di por a konta ku e profeshonalismo di Dynaf pa guia e proyekto di gran impakto aki den e direkshon di ‘era bèrdè’. Resientemente a kompletá e trayekto na unda a instalá kasi 850 pènel solar riba edifisionan di Banco di Caribe na Schottegatweg, Otrobanda i Sta. Maria. Ademas, a atkerí dos vehíkulo eléktriko i a instalá un ‘EV Charging Station’ pa sirbi klientenan ku ya kaba tin un vehíkulo eléktriko.

“Un desishon pa bai ‘bèrdè’ no ta keda tumá di awe pa mañan. Banco di Caribe tin dos aña riba e trayekto aki pa di un manera inovativo tuma e pasonan korekto den teknologia i energia ‘bèrdè’. E satisfakshon di por duna inisio na un era nobo pa nos banko ta yena nos ku húbilo i inspirashon pa sigui”, esaki di akuerdo ku CEO di Banco di Caribe, sr. Fons Simon. Esaki aun mas na momento ku sr. Hans van der Gulik, CEO di Dynaf a remarká ku Banco di Caribe ta e promé banko na Kòrsou ku tin pènel solar riba su edifisionan.

Ku e invershon spesífiko aki, Banco di Caribe ta redusí gastu di utilidat i redusí emishon di karbon. Esaki ta adishonal na tur e método i práktikanan ekológiko ku Banco di Caribe a bin ta tuma manera redukshon di papel den diferente di su servisionan. Di e manera aki banko ta konsientisá tur kliente pa hasi uso di BdC Online pa hasi nan transferensia ku ta mihó pa nos medio ambiente i ta envolví ménos gastu pa nan mes. Uso di energia konsiente i efisiente i uso di produktonan ‘bèrdè, manera vehíkulo eléktriko ta algun manera mas kon Banco di Caribe ta kontribuí na salú i bienestar di empleadonan i nos komunidat. E benefisionan pa nos medioambiente ta numeroso.

A instalá ‘EV Charging Station’

Banco di Caribe a instalá un ‘EV Charging Station’ pa tur kliente ku ya kaba a adoptá e práktikanan ‘bèrdè’. “Ta nos kontribushon na klientenan ku a tuma e paso pa huntu ku nos ‘bai bèrdè’. Banco di Caribe ta spera di por ta un inspirashon pa mas empresa kuminsá orientá riba e posibilidat i benefisionan di e práktikanan aki,” asina sr. Simon a kontinuá bisando. Hopi hende ya kaba tin un vehíkulo eléktriko, i pa esnan ku kisas tin un poko duda ta importante pa investigá e benefisionan. Asina por menshoná ku por ehèmpel ora bo manehá un vehíkulo eléktriko bo ta kontribuí na redusí gastunan di transporte di bo pais, bo ta yuda bo pais alkansá metanan ambiental, i ta redusí bo propio gastunan di outo, gasolin, servisio i mas. Banco di Caribe ta gradesido na Dynaf pa e instalashon profeshonal di tantu e pènelnan solar komo e stashon di karga vehíkulo eléktriko. Dynaf ta un kompania renombrá ku ta spesialisá riba e tereno aki.

Tabata Djaweps último ku Banco di Caribe a introdusí e stashon di karga vehíkulo eléktriko pa kliente, a klousurá e eksitoso trayekto na unda a instalá e pènelnan solar na su edifisio prinsipal i filialnan.

Banco di Caribe goes green

…with solar panels and EV charging station…

Willemstad: Since a few years, Banco di Caribe has joined the green movement and invested in sustainable solutions for environment friendly service delivery. The bank counted on the support of Dynaf, a renowned company specialized in sustainable projects, for the installation of almost 850 solar panels distributed over all the buildings and branches of Banco di Caribe in Saliña, Otrobanda and Sta. Maria. Additionally, they installed an EV charging station for customers with electric vehicles. The bank in its effort to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, also added two electric vehicles to its car fleet. These initiatives will have a positive effect on the environment stimulating a more conscious approach by the colleagues and the community in general.

“The decision to invest in a more sustainable company is not made easily. It took us at least two years to evaluate the most innovative, technical and financial solutions before taking this important step. We are satisfied and proud to announce that today the implementation of these green projects will proof it’s worth soon, by contributing to a more environmental friendly society”, says Mr. Fons Simon, CEO and General Managing Director of Banco di Caribe. To reinforce this message, Mr. Hans van der Gulik, CEO of Dynaf, added, “Banco di Caribe is the first Commercial Bank to install solar panels on all its buildings and I am convinced that this initiative will inspire other local companies to join the green movement soon.”

Banco di Caribe invested in these initiatives to make more use of natural resources and, among others, reduce the utility expenses and CO2 emissions. The bank already took several measures by reducing the use of water and by introducing LED lights and digital solutions to decrease paper use. By continually focusing on digitalization, they encourage their customers to use their internet banking system, BdC Online, and the website, http://www.bancodicaribe.com, for their transactions and product and service applications. The benefits of green projects are numerous and definitely contribute to a better and healthier living and working environment.

The new EV charging station

Banco di Caribe installed an EV charging station for their customers who already own an electric vehicle. “This is our contribution to the society, to encourage them to join the green movement. We hope that this initiative inspires and encourages other companies to direct their operations towards greener solutions by looking into the possibilities and benefits for their company and the island in general’, Mr. Simon continues. Driving an electric car, reduces CO2 emission, does not use gas and has low maintenance costs. A smart investment for better quality of life.

Last Thursday, Banco di Caribe Management and Dynaf Management revealed the new EV charging station and celebrated the completion of their green project including the installation of solar panels.

Banco di Caribe draagt bij aan een beter milieu

… met zonnepanelen en een EV charging station…

Willemstad: Banco di Caribe heeft zich al enige tijd aangesloten bij de groenbeweging, die moet bijdragen aan betere en gezondere leef – en werkomstandigheden. De bank heeft belangrijke stappen genomen in haar bedrijfsvoering voor duurzamere oplossingen. Zij is hierbij bijgestaan door Dynaf die verantwoordelijk was voor de installatie van bijna 850 zonnepanelen, verdeeld over de verschillende gebouwen van Banco di Caribe te Saliña, Otrobanda en Sta. Maria. Daarnaast hebben zij ook een ‘EV charging station’, een laadstation voor electrische voertuigen, geïnstalleerd. De bank heeft vervolgens ook geïnvesteerd in twee electrische wagens om CO2-uitstoot te verlagen en zuiniger te rijden.

“De beslissing om over te gaan op duurzaamheid in je bedrijf, neem je niet zomaar. Banco di Caribe heeft ruim 2 jaar lang naar de meest innovatieve, technisch en financieel haalbare oplossingen gezocht en vandaag kunnen we met tevredenheid terugkijken naar een succesvolle implementatie van groenprojecten die mileuvriendelijker zijn voor de collega’s en de hele gemeenschap”, zo informeert dhr. Fons Simon, CEO en algemeen directeur van Banco di Caribe N.V. Dhr. Hans van der Gulik, CEO van Dynaf, deelde vervolgens dat “Banco di Caribe de allereerste bank is op Curaçao die al haar gebouwen van zonnepanelen heeft voorzien”. Hij hoopt dat hierdoor andere instanties gestimuleerd worden, om dit voorbeeld te volgen voor een mileuvriendelijker eiland.

De bank heeft genoemde investeringen gedaan om, onder andere, haar utiliteitskosten en CO2 emissies te verlagen. Dit naast verschillende andere ecologische maatregelen die reeds genomen zijn, zoals LED verlichting en verminderd water – en papierverbruik. Door verdere digitalisering van haar diensten, blijft de bank ook haar klanten stimuleren om meer gebruik te maken van internetbankieren, door zoveel mogelijk transacties te doen via BdC Online en via de website www.bancodicaribe.com.De voordelen van groenprojecten zijn enorm en dragen zonder twijfel bij aan een beter en gezonder leef – en werkmilieu.

Een laadstation voor electrische voertuigen

Banco di Caribe heeft een laadstation geïnstalleerd voor haar klanten die al in het bezit zijn van een electrische auto. “Dit is onze bijdrage aan de gemeenschap, zodat die zich net als Banco di Caribe aansluit aan de groenbeweging. Wij hopen hiermee meer bedrijven te inspireren en stimuleren om zich te oriënteren op de mogelijkheden en voordelen voor hun bedrijf en het eiland in het algemeen”, aldus dhr. Simon. Een electrische auto rijden, verlaagt de CO2 emissie, verbruikt geen benzine, en heeft lage onderhoudskosten. Al met al een verstandige investering voor een betere kwaliteit van leven.

Afgelopen donderdag is het laadstation onthuld en is het groenproject na installatie van alle zonnepanelen opgeleverd tijdens een samenzijn van het management van Banco di Caribe en Dynaf en enkele genodigden betrokken bij het project.

