Government of Sint Maarten At 5:00pm, the center of category 4 Hurricane Sam was located about 880 miles southeast of St. Maarten.

At 5:00pm, the center of category 4 Hurricane Sam was located about 880 miles southeast of St. Maarten. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph and higher gusts. Sam is moving towards the northwest near 7 mph. On its forecast track, Hurricane Sam is predicted to pass about 320 miles northeast at its closest point to St. Maarten on Thursday.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

