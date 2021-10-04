BONEIRU: PROMÉ EDISHON DI BONAIRE AWARDS 2021.

Djasabra último,Boneiru a konosé e promé edishon di Bonaire Awards.

Esaki a tuma lugá den e ‘Ballroom di Courtyard Marriott Hotel. Maestra di seremonia pa e anochi tabata Nicole Trinidat, periodista for di Kòrsou.

Por a sigui e anochi di premiashon aki via NosTV. Un hóben di apenas 19 aña di edat, Sendion Balentin ta tras di henter e espektakulo aki ku tin un nifikashon grandi pa kada un ku a keda nominá. Su interes den Bonaire Awards a bini despues di a tuma nota ku hóbennan lokal no ta hañando e rekonosementu meresí. Esaki ta konta pa tur área, for di deporte te ku farándula i beyesa. E premiashon di e anochi tabata lo siguiente.

-Kategoria Deporte.-

Futbolista di aña/Football player of the year: Yurick Seinpaal

Biliarista di aña/Billard Player of the year: Marnix Abdul

Wentsùrfista prominente di aña/Prominent windsurfer of the year: Nigel Hart

Wentsùrfista di aña/Windsurfer of the year: Amado Vrieswijk

Bòksdó di aña/Boxer of the year: Everon Vrutaal

-Kategoria Media.-

Presentadó di aña/Presenter of the year: Tino de Palm

Modelo di Instagram/Instagram model: Caroline Porras

Videoklip di aña/Videoclip of the year: Piskadó (Luigino ‘Luis Moka’ Molina & Judeaniro ‘Chuda’ De Jongh)

-Kategoria Kultural.-

Grupo krioyo di aña/Cultural group of the year: Jc and Friends

Kantika krioyo di aña/Cultural song of the year: Piskadó

Kantante krioyo di aña/Cultural singer of the year: Luigino Molina (Luis Moka)

Beauty pageant: Fundashon BIATA

Kompositor di aña/Composer of the year: Luigino Molina (Luis Moka)

Deklamadó di aña/Poet of the year: Irlenska Martines

-Kategoria Dj/Lokutor.-

Dj/lokutor prominente/Prominent dj: Evion Roch (Dj Roch)

Dj/lokutor mas popular/Popular dj: Semariel ‘Semi’ Marten

Dj/lokutor mas original/Original dj: Marvin abdul (Dj marvv)

Dj/lokutor di aña/Dj of the year: Semariel ‘Semi’ Marten

-Kategoria músika.-

Kantika di aña/Song of the year: Piskadó – Luigino ‘Luis Moka’ Molina

Kantante femenino di aña/Female singer of the year: Semariel ‘Semi’ Marten

Kantante maskulino di aña/Male singer of the year: Gerald Alberto.

E organisashon ta wak bèk riba un evento eksitoso i ta gradisí tur spònser ku a duna un man pa realisá esaki.

