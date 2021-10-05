Kabinet van de Gevolmachtigde Minister van Curaçao – Curaçaohuis

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs Eniola Ajayi, has made a courtesy visit to the Minister Plenipotentiary, Mr Carlson Manuel. During the conversation, a mutual desire to strengthen the bilateral links between both countries was expressed and thought about the shared slavery history of both countries. There has been discussion about the possibilities available in, among other things, the oil and gas industry, culture and fintech opportunities.

Finally, Mr Manuel has invited Mrs Ajayi for an introductory visit to Cura çao.

E Embahador di e Repúblika Federal Nigeria a hasi un bishita di kortesia na Minister Plenipotensiario señor Carlson Manuel. Durante e kombersashon tur dos pais e ekspresá nan interes pa inisiá e lasonan bilateral. Tambe a para ketu durenta e kombresashon na e lasonan di sklabitut kompartí entre e dos pais nan. A papia tokante e posibilidatnan riba e tereno di petrolio i gas, kultura i e posibilidatnan riba e tereno di fintech. Na kabamentu di e sita señor Manuel a invitá señora Ajayi na un bishita di trabou na Kòrsou.

