Bonaire Exit Survey

Launched by Tourism Corporation Bonaire in partnership with Bonaire International Airport

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) launched its Bonaire Exit Survey on September 18th, 2021. The goal of the exit survey is to analyze and evaluate the “Bonaire experience” of our visitors. The survey is conducted on a one-on-one basis at Bonaire International Airport (BIA) in the departure hall with our departing visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 12pm to 5pm.

The input received by our visitors on their Bonaire Experience and areas of improvement will greatly complement our Tourism development strategy moving forward. TCB also hopes to better measure and analyze the changes in the tourism landscape in terms of visitor’s profile.

The Bonaire Exit Survey covers several areas ranging from demographic profiles, motivations, quality of experience, activities, satisfaction, segmentation, seasonality and most importantly it will provide us with insights on areas of improvement. In addition, this will allow TCB and its stakeholders to measure the needs, market characteristics and general tourism economic impact.

The Bonaire Exit Survey will be executed on a yearly basis with a target to interview a minimum of 400 visitors per month. TCB is thankful for the collaboration with the Bonaire International Airport and the response from our visitors. Visitors identified the program as a great way to reflect back on their stay on Bonaire. All visitors participating in the Bonaire Exit Survey will receive the opportunity of a lifetime to win their trip back to Bonaire.

