Presentashon ofisial mural na Zakito

Komo parti di e “Quick Win Plan” pa desaroyo di e área

WILLEMSTAD- 15 di òktober 2021 – Den un ambiente ameno a tuma lugá presentashon ofisial di e mural na Zakito. E evento a konta ku presensia di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje i Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, sr. Charles Cooper. E mural ta forma parti di e “Quick Win Plan” pa desaroyo di e área di Zakito i ta un di e puntonan di akshon di e vishon pa desaroyo di e área manera akordá pa Gobièrnu di Kòrsou. E “Quick Win Plan” tin komo meta pa desaroyá e área di Zakito hasiendo diferente mehorashon chikitu ku ta hisa balor di e área i hasié mas atraktivo pa rekreá i hasi deporte lokual lo yuda enkurashá e aspekto di ‘wellness’ bou di komunidat. Ehekushon di e “Quick Win Plan” ta den man di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB). E artista ku a pinta e mural ta Sander van Beusekom di BLEND Creative Imaging. Durante di e evento sr. van Beusekom a duna splikashon di e kreashon artístiko i a bai den detaye riba e nifikashon di e idea tras di e mural.

E mural ta konsistí di 3 sekshon di 45 meter kada un. E promé sekshon ta ekspresá un kaluroso bon bini na e bishitantenan na e área di Koredor i na mes momentu ta ekspresá e importansia pa tene nos bida bou di laman limpi. E di dos ta ekspresá e historia di produkshon di awa kual a inisiá na 1928 dor di Aqualectra kombiná ku e historia di piskamentu kual te ku awe ta forma parti di e área di Koredor. E di tres sekshon ta enfoká riba e importansia di ‘wellness’ i deporte pa kual e área aki ta hopi konosí. E artista van Beusekom a traha huntu ku e kompania PickNic Projects kual a envolví tambe personanan for di mas di 10 diferente bario ku tambe a yuda ku pintamentu di e mural.

Ku finalisashon di e mural, Koredor ta bira un área mas agradabel, kontribuyendo asin’aki na e eksperensia di tantu e poblashon lokal komo nos turistanan na momentu ku nan ta di bishita na e área aki. Un danki spesial ta bai na Gerensia di Aqualectra ku a yuda ku drechamentu di e muraya pa hasi e pintamentu di e mural posibel. CTB ta invitá nos komunidat pa bishitá e área i asina atmirá e mural pero tambe hasi uso di e área pa rekreá. Ora ta bishitá e área ban yuda tambe pa tene esaki limpi. Huntu nos por!

Official unveiling of the Zakito Mural

Part of the Quick Win Plan for the Area’s Development

WILLEMSTAD- October 15, 2021 – The official unveiling of the Zakito mural took place in a pleasant atmosphere at Koredor with attendance of the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje and the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, Charles Cooper. The mural is part of the Quick Win Plan for the development of the Zakito area and is one of the action points in the vision for the area’s development adopted by the government of Curaçao. The Quick Win Plan is aimed at developing the Zakito area through several minor improvements that will raise the area’s value, making it more attractive for leisure and sports, thus promoting wellness activities. The Quick Win Plan’s execution is in the hands of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB). The mural was created by artist Sander van Beusekom of BLEND Creative Imaging. At the event Mr. van Beusekom explained the artistic creation and the underlying meaning behind the mural in detail to the attendees.

The mural covers three sections of about 150 feet each. The first section expresses a warm welcome to visitors to the Koredor area, while conveying the importance of keeping the island’s underwater environment clean. The second section portrays Aqualectra’s history of water production, that began in 1928, combined with the area’s fishing history, which is still alive at Koredor. The third focuses on the value of wellness and sports—something the area is well-known for. Van Beusekom worked on the mural in collaboration with PickNic Projects, with locals from over ten different neighborhoods who helped out in the mural’s execution.

With the finalization of the Zakito mural art, Koredor will become more attractive, adding to the experience of both the local community and tourists visiting the spot. Our special thanks go to Aqualectra’s Management for their help in repairing the wall and making it ready to receive the mural. The CTB invites the community to visit the area, admire the mural, and enjoy some recreation. At the same time, let’s all play our part to keep the area clean. Together, we can do it!

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...