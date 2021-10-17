Ruisandro Cijntje

Kòrsou ta bai sera aliansanan komersial nobo rònt mundu.

Resien minister di desaroyo ekónomiko, Ruisandro Cijntje a risibí e asina yamá Memorandum of Foreign Trade Regime (MFTR) serka su advisor ekónomiko i konsehero general, Caryl Monte.

Caryl Monte ta presidente di Komishon Permanente pa Komèrsio Internashonal i Relashonnan Ekonómiko Internashonal i alabes e negoshadó prinsipal pa Kòrsou por risibí aseso na W.T.O. na Geneva.

Minister Cijntje a keda enkantá ku e tremendo trabou hasí pa Caryl Monte i su komishon permanente multi-disiplinario pa yuda prepará nos pais pa drenta e arena di komèrsio internashonal. Pa hasi esaki ta eksigí pa tur pais partisipante kumpli ku reglanan i kondishonnan di komèrsio pa produkto i servisionan.

Minister Cijntje a primintí di hasi máksimo esfuerso nesesario durante e añanan benidero pa atrae invershonistanan internashonal na Kòrsou i eksplorá posibilidatnan pa eksportashon i konvenio komersial ku otro paisnan.

Pa e motibu nan ya menshoná ta di sumo importansia pa Kòrsou konkretisá e trayekto di miembresia independiente den W.T.O. i pa kumpli ku obligashon i akuerdonan internashonal di komersio.

Durante di e lunanan benidero i bou di guia di Minister Ruisandro Cijntje huntu ku su tim i den koperashon estrecho ku otro ministerionan konserní, Kòrsou ta bai enfoká pa sera aliansanan nobo rònt mundu.

—————————-

Recently the Minister of Economic Development, H.E. Ruisandro Cijntje (right) received the official Memorandum on the Foreign Trade Regime (MFTR) of Curaçao from his Economic Advisor and General Counsel, Mr. Caryl Monte (left).

Mr. Caryl Monte is the President of the Permanent Commission for International Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of the Government of Curaçao. Mr. Monte is also the Chief Negotiator for the Accession of Curaçao to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva.

H.E. Minister Cijntje was highly encouraged by the great work being done by Mr. Monte and his multi-disciplinary team at the Permanent Commission to advance the international trade agenda of Curaçao.

Minister Cijntje promised to put all efforts in the coming years in attracting foreign investors to Curaçao and exploring possibilities for export to and commercial partnership with other countries.

For these reasons, a full membership of the WTO and fulfillment of Curaçao’s obligations under international trade agreements are important steps in the international policy to be pursued by the Minister. In the coming months, Curaçao will embark on a path to seek new partnerships in the world under the guidance of Minister Cijntje and his team, in close cooperation with other ministers and relevant entities in Curaçao.

