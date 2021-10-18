Sùr Norma Angel i Maria Liberia-Peters a topa

Willemstad – Resientemente tabata atrobe na Kòrsou sùr Norma Angel PhD MM kende ta miembro di e kongregashon katóliko Maryknoll i ku ta hasiendo trabou interesante rònt mundu.

E ta basá na Washington DC, Merka, for di kua e ta sali bai diferente pais manera Kenia, Mianmar, Tailandia kaminda ku e ta duna entrenamentu i konsulta na organisashon i gruponan ku ta atendé ku retonan kultural i di organisashon.

El a traha promé di a kambia di lokalidat na Sudan i na Tanzania, kaminda ku el a hasi trabou di organisashon i di desaroyo na base.

Un di e proyektonan ku el a hasi trahando pa un mihó mundu pa muchanan, tabata pa trese un grupo di hóben di Tanzania Kòrsou den un interkambio kultural.

Esaki a sosodé den añanan ochenta den e di dos periodo komo promé minister di Antia Ulandes di Maria Liberia-Peters kende a risibí e hóbennan aki di Tanzania.

Sùr Norma a keda den kontakto ku e grupo aki, kendenan tur ta adulto, dos a fayesé i e otronan tur ta mayor i profeshonalnan responsabel.

Un di e muchanan muhé a bira yùfrou di skol el a sigui studia i a haña su Titulo di Master den edukashon. Aktualmente e ta inspektor di enseñansa den region di Serengeti den Nort Ost di Tanzania kaminda tin un di e parkenan di entretenamentu di mas grandi na mundu.

Den su kas e tin te awe un potrèt di Maria Liberia-Peters kende tabata promé hende muhé di desendiente afrikano ku e a mira den posishon di hefe di estado. I asina ei Maria Liberia-Peters ta te awe su ehèmpel di ku bo por logra den bida sin importá kon inisio di bo bida ta.

Pa sùr Norma esaki ta nifiká ku nan biahe a duna bon resultado pasobra mucha ta futuro i den e mundu kompliká aki mester keda mustra nan ku nan tin rason di tin speransa.

Sùr Norma Angel a nase na Kòrsou i tin un doktorado den ‘Organization and Human Development’ ku spesialisashon den kompleksidat kultural. Su trabou pa gran parti ta konsistí di entrená hende den posishon di liderazgo, inkluyendo pero no eksklusivamente den komunidatnan religioso katóliko i den organisashonnan di desaroyo.

Sùr Norma Angel ta tambe konsehero prinsipal for di inisio na 2004 di e Konferensianan Anual di Liderazgo Femenino na Kòrsou.

Durante di su bishita resientemente na Kòrsou el a topa ku Maria Liberia-Peters i a kont’é di e impakto ku el a hasi riba e grupo di hóben i espesialmente un di nan, ku a pone ku nan tabata motivá pa sigui bai skol i studia bira profeshonal.

Riba e potrèt por wak na man robes sùr Norma Angel i eks promé minister di Antia Ulandes Maria Liberia-Peters.

Zuster Norma Angel ontmoette Maria Liberia-Peters

Willemstad – Zuster Norma Angel PhD MM, lid van de Congregatie van Maryknoll en die interessant werk in de wereld doet, was onlangs weer op Curaçao.

Zij is gebaseerd in Washington DC, VS van waaruit zij vertrekt naar verschillende landen zoals, Kenia, Myanmar, Thailand waar zij trainingen en consultaties geeft aan organisaties en groepen die met culturele en organisatie uitdagingen omgaan.

Voor dat zij van standplaats veranderde werkte zij in de Sudan en Tanzania waar zij ‘grassroots’ organisatie- en ontwikkelingswerk deed.

Een van haar projecten, als onderdeel van haar werk om een betere wereld voor kinderen te creëren, was het brengen van een groep jongeren van Tanzania naar Curaçao als onderdeel van een culturele uitwisseling.

Dit gebeurde in de jaren tachtig in de tweede periode van Maria Liberia-Peters als de premier van de Nederlandse Antillen en die toen de Tanzaniaanse jongeren ontmoette.

Zuster Norma bleef in contact met deze groep, nu volwassenen, waarvan twee zijn overleden en de overgeblevenden verantwoordelijke ouders en professionals zijn geworden.

Een van de meisjes werd onderwijzeres en studeerde verder en behaalde haar Masters Titel in educatie. Zij is nu een onderwijs inspectrice voor de Serengatie regio in noord oost Tanzania waar een van de werelds bekendste pretparken is.

Zij heeft nog steeds een foto in haar huis van Maria Liberia-Peters die de eerste vrouw van Afrikaanse afkomst die zij in de positie van een leider van een land had gezien.

Maria Liberia-Peters is tot nu toe nog steeds haar voorbeeld dat je van alles in het leven kunt bereiken, ongeacht hoe je bent begonnen in het leven.

Dit betekent voor zuster Norma dat hun reis goede resultaten had omdat kinderen de toekomst zijn en in deze gecompliceerde wereld moeten we hun blijven laten zien dat ze redenen hebben voor hoop.

Zuster Norma Angel werd geboren in Curaçao en heeft een doctoraat in ‘Organization and Human Development met een specialisatie in culturele complexiteit. Haar werk omvat het trainen voornamelijk van mensen in leiderschaps posities, waaronder maar niet uitsluitend Katholieke religieuze communiteiten en -ontwikkelingsorganisaties.

Zuster Norma Angel is ook de adviseur sinds het begin in 2004 van de Jaarlijkse Vrouwelijke Leiderschapsconferentie in Curaçao.

Ze ontmoette tijdens haar recente bezoek in Curaçao Maria Liberia-Peters en vertelde haar over de impact die ze maakte op de groep jonge mensen en vooral een van hen en dat dat was de motivatie voor hen om naar school te gaan en te studeren om professionals te worden.

Op de foto: links zuster Norma Angel en ex premier van de Nederlandse Antillen Maria Liberia-Peters.

Sister Norma Angel met Maria Liberia-Peters

Willemstad – Sister Norma Angel PhD MM, member of the congregation of Maryknoll and who does interesting work in the world, was recently again in Curaçao.

She is based in Washington DC, US from which she leaves for different countries such as, Kenya, Myanmar, Thailand where she gives training and consultations to organizations and groups that deal with cultural and organization challenges.

She worked before she changed from location, in the Sudan and in Tanzania, where she did “grassroots” organization and development work.

One of her projects, as part of her work to create a better world for children, was bringing a group of young people from Tanzania to Curaçao as part of a cultural exchange.

This happened in the 1980s in the second period of Maria Liberia-Peters as the prime minister of the Netherlands Antilles and who met the Tanzanian young people.

Sister Norma remained in contact with this group, now adults, two of which have died and the others are now responsible parents and professionals.

One of the girls became a teacher, continued to study and obtained her Masters Degree in education. She is now an education inspector for the Serengeti region in North East Tanzania where one of the world’s best-known amusement parks is.

She still has a photo in her house of Maria Liberia-Peters who was the first woman of African descent that she had seen in the position of the leader of a country.

Maria Liberia-Peters is still her role model showing that you can reach everything in life, regardless of how you started in life.

For Sister Norma this indicates that their journey had good results since children are the future and in this complicated world we have to show them that they have reasons for hope.

Sister Norma Angel was born in Curaçao and has a PhD in ‘Organization and Human Development’ with a specialization in cultural complexity. Her work includes training mainly of people in leadership positions, including but not exclusively in Catholic religious communities and in development organizations.

Sister Norma Angel is also the adviser since the beginning in 2004 of the Annual Female Leadership Conference in Curaçao.

She met during her recent visit in Curaçao with Maria Liberia-Peters and told her about the impact she made on the group of young people and especially one of them and that she was the motivation for them to go to school and study to become professionals.

On the picture: left Sister Norma Angel and ex Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles Maria Liberia-Peters.

