JCI DUTCH CARIBBEAN A INSTALA SU DIREKTIVA NOBO PA AÑA 2022

WILLEMSTAD – JCI Dutch Caribbean a elegí i instalá su direktiva nobo. Esaki a tuma lugá durante e evento anual asina yama ‘National Convention’. Sigun e presidente nobo di JCI Dutch Caribbean durante di e aña benidero e organisashon lo empoderá miembronan pa sigui tuma akshon i mustra e resultado mas na komunidat, pa e motibu aki mes e tema prinsipal di 2022 ta ‘Choose Action’.

Ta konosí ku kada bes ku un persona tuma akshon riba un meta òf un soño ku e tin, e ta yega mas i mas serka di esaki. Den JCI esaki no ta diferente i kada akshon positivo ku un miembro tuma tin influensha riba su mes i e komunidat rondó di dje. Kual na final ta hiba nos na e mishon prinsipal di JCI kual ta trese kambio positivo den komunidat.

Junior Chamber International su filosofia di ‘one year to lead’ ta focus riba duna hende entre 18 pa 40 aña oportunidat di haña eksperensha den posishonnan di liderazgo. E nivel di mas haltu ku un persona por liderá den e organisashon nashonal di JCI Dutch Caribbean ta komo miembro di e direktiva nashonal. E direktiva nashonal aki ta keda elegí dor di e organisashonnan lokal di Kòrsou, Aruba i Sint Maarten durante di e ‘National Convention’ anual.

JCI Dutch Caribbean su direktiva pa aña 2022 ta konsistí di e di 61 Presidente Sulin S.F. Passial, ku asistensha di Sekretaria Sugeidy Windster, Tesorero Gina Francisca, Vise Presidente Ehekutivo Shakira Albertoe, Vise Presidente Vanessa Overman, Vise Presidente Aldimir Vrutaal, Vise Presidente Raisha Williams, Asesor Legal General Tiffany Cristina i Presidente Saliente Sheryl Renfrum- Sordam.

Pa e direktiva nobo i tur miembro di JCI Dutch Caribbean e aña benidero ta bai ta un aña masha speshal. Esaki mirando ku e organisashon tin e honor di ta anfitrion di e konferensha anual di área, ‘The 2022 Conference of America’. Kual lo tuma lugá na Kòrsou di 18 pa 21 di mei 2022. Durante e konferensha aki hendenan di Merka, Karibe i rònt Latino Amérika lo bishita Kòrsou pa un siman di reunionnan importante, training, interkambio kultural i selebrashon di logronan hasi. Tur kapítulo di JCI Dutch Caribbean ta trahando huntu bou di liderazgo di JCI Willemstad pa logra e evento importante aki. Pa esaki JCI Dutch Caribbean ta spera di konta ku estrecho kolaborashon di sektor priva, públiko i pueblo di Kòrsou en general. Esaki mirando ku e evento den su totalidat ta un kontribushon na nos ekonomia en general i spesífikamente sektor turístiko.

JCI ta un organisashon global di lidernan entre 18 pa 40 aña ku ta transformá hóbennan pashoná den lidernan kapabel pa medio di training, proyektonan, eventonan i programanan. JCI Dutch Caribbean ta konsistí di 5 organisashon lokal. Na Kòrsou, JCI Creative Leaders in Curaçao (CLIC), JCI Involvement Of Banda Ariba Curaçao (IOBA Curaçao) i JCI Willemstad. Na Aruba: JCI Young Active Leaders Aruba (YALA). Na Sint Maarten: JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N (Aspiring Change To Impact Our Nation).

Si bo ta interesá di desaroyá bo abilidatnan di liderazgo miéntras bo ta kontribuí na bo komunidat, tuma kontakto ku JCI Dutch Caribbean libramente na dutchcaribbean@jci.cc. Pa mas informashon di JCI general bishita www.juniorchamber.international. Sigui nos riba Facebook i Instagram @jcidutchcaribbean pa e último informashonnan di JCI Dutch Caribbean su aktividatnan.

JCI DUTCH CARIBBEAN INSTALLED ITS NEW BOARD FOR THE YEAR 2022

WILLEMSTAD – JCI Dutch Caribbean chose and installed its new board. This took place during the annual National Convention event. According to the new chairman of JCI Dutch Caribbean, during this coming year the organization will empower its members to continue to take action and show results in the community more often, which is why the main theme of 2022 is ‘Choose Action’.

It is well known that every time a person takes action on a goal or a dream, that person gets closer to his goal or dream. This is no different in JCI and every positive action a member takes has an impact on themselves and the community around them. Which ultimately brings us to JCI’s main mission is to bring positive change to the community.

Junior Chamber International’s philosophy of ‘one year to lead’ centers on giving young people between the ages of 18 and 40 the opportunity to gain experience in leadership positions. The highest level that a person can take a leadership position in the national organization of JCI Dutch Caribbean is, as a member of the national board. The national board is elected by the local organizations of Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten during the annual National Convention.

JCI Dutch Caribbean board for the year 2022 consists of the 61st National President Sulin S.F. Passial, supported by Secretary Sugeidy Windster, Treasurer Gina Francisca, Executive Vice-President Shakira Albertoe, Vice-President Vanessa Overman, Vice-President Aldimir Vrutaal, Vice-President Raisha Williams, General Counsel Tiffany Cristina and Immediate Past President Sheryl Renfrum-Sordam.

The coming year will be a very special year for the new board and all members of JCI Dutch Caribbean. This is because the organization has the honor of hosting the 2022 Conference of America. It will take place in Curaçao between May 18 and 21, 2022. During this conference, people from North America, the Caribbean and around Latin America will visit the island for a week of important meetings, training, cultural exchange and celebration of achieved goals. All local organizations of JCI Dutch Caribbean are working together under the leadership of JCI Willemstad to get this important event going. For this, JCI Dutch Caribbean likes to count on the support of the private and public sector, and on the community of Curaçao in general. This is because the event as a whole contributes to the economy in general and specifically to the tourist sector.

JCI is a global organization of leaders between the ages of 18 and 40 that transforms passionate young people into capable leaders through training, projects, events and programs. JCI Dutch Caribbean consists of five local organizations. In Curaçao JCI Creative Leaders in Curaçao (CLIC), JCI Involvement Of Banda Ariba Curaçao (IOBA Curaçao) and JCI Willemstad. In Aruba: JCI Young Active Leaders Aruba (YALA). In Sint Maarten: JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N (Aspiring Change To Impact Our Nation).

If you are interested in developing your leadership skills while contributing to the community, please feel free to contact JCI Dutch Caribbean at dutchcaribbean@jci.cc. For more information about JCI in general, visit the website http://www.juniorchamber.international. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @jcidutchcaribbean for the latest developments and activities from JCI Dutch Caribbean.

JCI DUTCH CARIBBEAN INSTALLEERT HAAR NIEUW BESTUUR VOOR HET JAAR 2022

WILLEMSTAD – JCI Dutch Caribbean koos en installeerde haar nieuwe bestuur. Dit heeft plaats genomen tijdens het jaarlijkse evenement ‘National Convention’. Volgens de nieuwe voorzitter van JCI Dutch Caribbean, gedurende dit komend jaar zal de organisatie haar leden machtigen zodat ze actie blijven nemen en vaker resultaten te laten zien in de gemeenschap, juist daarom is het hoofdthema van 2022 ‘Choose Action’.

Het is algemeen bekend dat elke keer dat een persoon actie neemt op een doel of een droom, die persoon dichterbij komt bij zijn doel of droom. In JCI is dit niet anders en elke positieve actie dat een lid onderneemt heeft invloed op zichzelf en op de gemeenschap rondom hem/haar. Wat ons uiteindelijk brengt tot de hoofdmissie van JCI dat is om positieve verandering te brengen bij de gemeenschap.

Junior Chamber International zijn filosofie van ‘one year to lead’ centreert zich om jongeren tussen 18 en 40 jaar de kans te geven om ervaring op te doen in leiderschap posities. Het hoogste niveau dat een persoon een leiderschap positie kan nemen in de nationale organisatie van JCI Dutch Caribbean is als lid van het nationaal bestuur. Het nationaal bestuur wordt gekozen door de lokale organisaties van Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten gedurende de jaarlijkse ‘National Convention’.

JCI Dutch Caribbean bestuur voor het jaar 2022 bestaat uit de 61ste Voorzitter Sulin S.F. Passial, met ondersteuning van Secretaris Sugeidy Windster, Penningmeester Gina Francisca, Uitvoerend Vicevoorzitter Shakira Albertoe, Vicevoorzitter Vanessa Overman, Vicevoorzitter Aldimir Vrutaal, Vicevoorzitter Raisha Williams, Algemeen Juridisch Adviseur Tiffany Cristina en Vorige Voorzitter Sheryl Renfrum- Sordam.

Voor het nieuwe bestuur en alle leden van JCI Dutch Caribbean zal het komend jaar een zeer speciaal jaar zijn. Dit gezien de organisatie de eer heeft om de jaarlijkse conferentie te hosten namelijk ‘The 2022 Conference of America’. Deze zal op Curaçao plaats vinden tussen 18 en 21 mei 2022. Gedurende deze conferentie zullen mensen van Noord-Amerika, het Caribisch gebied en rond Latijns Amerika het eiland bezoeken voor een week van belangrijke vergaderingen, trainingen, cultureel uitwisseling en viering van bereikte doelen. Alle lokale organisaties van JCI Dutch Caribbean werken samen onder de leiderschap van JCI Willemstad om dit belangrijke evenement op gang te krijgen. Hiervoor rekent JCI Dutch Caribbean graag op de steun van de private en publieke sector, en op de gemeenschap van Curaçao in het algemeen. Dit gezien het evenement in zijn totaliteit een bijdrage levert aan de economie in het algemeen en specifiek aan de toerist sector.

JCI is een globale organisatie van leiders tussen de 18 en 40 jaar dat jongeren met passie verandert in kapabele leiders door middel van trainingen, projecten, evenementen en programmas. JCI Dutch Caribbean bestaat uit vijf lokale organisaties. Op Curaçao JCI Creative Leaders in Curaçao (CLIC), JCI Involvement Of Banda Ariba Curaçao (IOBA Curaçao) en JCI Willemstad. Op Aruba: JCI Young Active Leaders Aruba (YALA). Op Sint Maarten: JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N (Aspiring Change To Impact Our Nation).

Als je geïnteresseerd bent om je leiderschapskwaliteiten te ontwikkelen terwijl je een bijdrage levert aan de gemeenschap, neem dan contact op met JCI Dutch Caribbean vrijblijvend op dutchcaribbean@jci.cc. Voor meer informatie over JCI in het algemeen bezoek de website www.juniorchamber.international. Volgt ons op Facebook en Instagram @jcidutchcaribbean voor de laatste ontwikkelingen en activiteiten van JCI Dutch Caribbean.

