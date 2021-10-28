NOTISIA 

St. Maarten Carnival

The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) met with its Carnival Village booth holders this week to go over Carnival Village protocols for Carnival 2022. It was the first of four meetings with the booth holders in the lead-up to Carnival. The SCDF thanks Kenrick Housen and Carl & Sons Unique Inn for being a dependable Carnival partner with hosting its meetings annually.

