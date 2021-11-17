NOTISIA TURISMO 

CHATA ta selebrá último evento Stars of the Industry pa e aña aki “Streanan di kuartal 3 2021”

Willemstad, 17 di novèmber 2021 –  Ayera CHATA a organisá e seremonia di rekonosementu di kuartal, “Stars of the Industry”  na su miembro, Landhuis Vrendenberg. Durante e evento aki, empleado i supervisornan di e di tres kuartal di 2021 a keda nominá pa varios miembro di CHATA i a keda rekonosé i selebrá. Tur e nominadonan a risbí un regalo pa kortesia di miembronan di CHATA: Serena’s Art Factory, JL Penha i The Curaçao Sea Aquarium. Tambe CHATA ta ekstendé palabranan di gratitut na LionsDive Beach Resort komo partner pa e evento aki di Stars of the Industry.

 

Tur kuartal CHATA ta enfoká riba diferente kalidatnan personal ku un persona ta poseé ku ta saka e miho for di nan mientras trahando den e industria di hospitalidat/turismo. E nominadonan aki a demostrá dedikashon i nan dunadó di trabou ta gradediso i hopi kontentu ku nan ta forma parti di nan tim.

 

“Dedikashon ta un kalidat hopi importante i balorá den un empleado, ya ku e ta permití bo logra bo potenshal di mas haltu. Un empleado dediká no solamente ta yega trabou na ora i traha duru, pero un empleado dediká ta mustra tambe pashon i devoshon na su trabou”. Esaki Direktor di Maneho, sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas a kompartí.

 

CHATA ta orguyoso di kompartí e resultadonan di Stars of the Industry pa e di 3 kuartal di 2021:

 

Miembro di CHATA Nòmber empleado Funshon Empleado
Dive Division (Blue Bay Dive) Eduardo Illis Compressor Operator
Celebrations! Dianne Winklaar Wedding Planner Assistant
Celebrations! Laura Zarate Brazao Wedding Planner Assistant
Celebrations! Génesis Fernandes Wedding Planner Assistant
The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Mario Alberto Triana Head Chef
Green Phenix Cynthia Robert – Martina Algemene Medewerker
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Norma Wood Bartender
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Cristian Doñe Brito Handyman
Dreams Resort Spa & Casino Carmen Aceros Commis Chef
Dreams Resort Spa & Casino Maycheline Dorothea Security Officer
Morena Resort Julissa Justiana Housekeeper Assistant
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Nigel Genoveva Front Office Agent
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Jonathan Amorsingh Maintenance Medewerker
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Katuizka Antersijn Reservations Agent
Impacto BV (Papagayo Resort) Jurwenda Birge Housekeeper
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Sidney Ruiz Guest Request Engineer
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Maria Macias F&B Server
Baoase Luxury Resort Shantley Girigoria Reservations & Events Coordinator
Sea Aquarium Park Rita Jansen Interieur Verzorgster / Housekeeping
Avila Beach Hotel Rebekah Voss Chef de Partie
Trusz by Rich Raymahier Arion Helper

 

Miembro di CHATA Nòmber Supervisor Funshon Supervisor
Dive Division (Blue Bay Dive) Esther Brown Tours & Trips Coordinator
The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Yosemy “Emy” Contreras Food & Beverage Coordinator
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Lutricia Robins Chef de Partie
Dreams Resort Spa & Casino Shanel Henriquez Sr. Sous Chef
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Carlvin Josepha Front Office Supervisor
Green Phenix Lusendy Allee Assistant Manager
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Charemsley Chirino Assistant Front Officer Manager
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Karuna Specht F&B Manager
Baoase Luxury Resort Isaura Gaarie Supervisor Front Office
Sea Aquarium Park Tibisaid Martis Senior Administrator
Trusz by Rich Cristefer Obispo Electrical Supervisor

 

Nos ta enkurashá sektor kompletu, inkluso tur embahador di turismo, pa mantené un bon prestashon i sigui stimulá trabou den tim, pa asina e industria realisá soñonan huntu.

 

Pa mas informashon, bishitá nos wepsait na www.cahta.org i sigui nos pagina di Facebook www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

 

 

 

CHATA celebrates last Stars of the Industry event of this year

“Stars of Q3 2021”

 

Willemstad, November 17, 2021 – Yesterday, CHATA hosted the quarterly “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony at CHATA Member, Landhuis Vredenberg. During this event, the third quarter employees and supervisors from 2021 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by CHATA Members, Serena’s Art Factory, JL Penha, and The Curaçao Sea Aquarium. CHATA also thanks LionsDive Beach Resort as our partner for this Stars of the Industry event.

 

Every quarter CHATA focuses on different personal qualities that a person possesses that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality/tourism industry. These nominees demonstrated dedication and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their team.

 

“Dedication is such an important and valued quality for an employee to possess as it will allow you to reach your highest potential. A dedicated employee does not only show up for work on time and work hard but a dedicated employee also shows passion and is devoted to the job.” Shares CHATA Managing Director, Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas.

 

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 3rd quarter of 2021:

CHATA Member Name Employee Position Employee
Dive Division (Blue Bay Dive) Eduardo Illis Compressor Operator
Celebrations! Dianne Winklaar Wedding Planner Assistant
Celebrations! Laura Zarate Brazao Wedding Planner Assistant
Celebrations! Génesis Fernandes Wedding Planner Assistant
The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Mario Alberto Triana Head Chef
Green Phenix Cynthia Robert – Martina Algemene Medewerker
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Norma Wood Bartender
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Cristian Doñe Brito Handyman
Dreams Resort Spa & Casino Carmen Aceros Commis Chef
Dreams Resort Spa & Casino Maycheline Dorothea Security Officer
Morena Resort Julissa Justiana Housekeeper Assistant
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Nigel Genoveva Front Office Agent
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Jonathan Amorsingh Maintenance Medewerker
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Katuizka Antersijn Reservations Agent
Impacto BV (Papagayo Resort) Jurwenda Birge Housekeeper
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Sidney Ruiz Guest Request Engineer
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Maria Macias F&B Server
Baoase Luxury Resort Shantley Girigoria Reservations & Events Coordinator
Sea Aquarium Park Rita Jansen Interieur Verzorgster / Housekeeping
Avila Beach Hotel Rebekah Voss Chef de Partie
Trusz by Rich Raymahir Arion Helper

 

CHATA Member Name Supervisor Position Supervisor
Dive Division (Blue Bay Dive) Esther Brown Tours & Trips Coordinator
The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Yosemy “Emy” Contreras Food & Beverage Coordinator
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Lutricia Robins Chef de Partie
Dreams Resort Spa & Casino Shanel Henriquez Sr. Sous Chef
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Carlvin Josepha Front Office Supervisor
Green Phenix Lusendy Allee Assistant Manager
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Charemsley Chirino Assistant Front Officer Manager
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Karuna Specht F&B Manager
Baoase Luxury Resort Isaura Gaarie Supervisor Front Office
Sea Aquarium Park Tibisaid Martis Senior Administrator
Trusz by Rich Cristefer Obispo Electrical Supervisor

 

We encourage the whole sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to keep up their good performance and continue to stimulate teamwork, in order for the industry to realize dreams together.

 

For more information, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

