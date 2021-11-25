Bonaire Looks Back at a Successful DEMA Show 2021 

This year Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) was represented by Crystel Pourier, US & Canada Representative, Annette Emerenciana, Assistant Marketing and Marjolein Oleana, Business Manager from November 16-19, 2021, at the 45th Annual DEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The four-day event was smaller this year due to the pandemic, but the Bonaire Pavilion was still visited by many wholesalers, influencers, and Bonaire lovers. The Bonaire Pavilion was visited by attendees to either familiarize themselves with the island, or to discuss and plan their visit to Bonaire. This year the Bonaire Pavilion consisted of the following partners: BONHATA, Buddy Dive Resort, Captain Don’s Habitat, Courtyard by Marriott, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, Resort Bonaire, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and VIP Diving. A lot of attendees showed interest in visiting Bonaire in 2022 or 2023. This year TCB partnered with ScubaRadio for the giveaways. Every day different Bonaire prizes were given away via different games before the show started. Winners were excited with the prizes they won, and are looking forward to visiting the island. Prizes were given by Captain Don’s Habitat, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, and Resort Bonaire. The DEMA Show 2022 will take place in Orlando, Florida from November 1-4.