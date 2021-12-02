Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance ta preparando organisashonnan pa konservashon di naturalesa den Karibe Ulandes pa shòk eksterno

Kralendijk – Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) su di dos reunion di direktiva pa 2021 a tuma lugá durante nan konvenshon resien na Kòrsou. Su Ekselensianan, gobernadó Holiday di St. Maarten, gobernadó Boekhoudt di Aruba i sr. Jaime Saleh, patrono di DCNA, tabata presente komo opservadó di diskushonnan krusial tokante maneho i DCNA su vishon stratégiko pa futuro.

Vishon stratégiko

Despues di diessinku aña di eksistensia DCNA ta disponé di e instrumentonan nesesario pa yuda hasi su organisashonnan miembro resistí retonan na kaminda. E sosten inmediato, debí na COVID-19, na e parkenan ta keda esensial, pero DCNA mester enfoká tambe riba kambio di klima, un menasa kontra humanidat su eksistensia i kontra bida i medionan pa sobrebibí di e komunidatnan den Karibe Ulandes. Direktor di DCNA, Tadzio Bervoets, a indiká ku “ta krusial pa hisa e nivel di resistensia di nos organisashonnan pa maneho di áreanan protehá, pa nan por resistí vários shòk eksterno na kaminda, komo konsekuensia di e krísis klimatológiko ku nos ta bibando. Un otro meta stratégiko di DCNA ta pa konsehá nos gobièrnunan lokal di forma mas efektivo, teniendo na kuenta ku nan ta un grupo di interes importante.”

Bon maneho

Pa por sirbi e organisashonnan miembro mihó, DCNA ta bai kuminsá operá den un struktura di maneho ku konosé dos nivel. Esaki lo permití maneho diario di e organisashon atendé tareanan ku ta rutina, miéntras ku direktiva por enkargá ku toma di desishon pa largu plaso i planiashon stratégiko. Durante e reunion di direktiva a trata tur e aspektonan regular di bon maneho, manera aprobashon di presupuesto pa aña 2022 i aprobashon di e relato finansiero pa aña 2021. Mas aleu e reunion a brinda oportunidat na sekretariado di DCNA i e organisashonnan miembro pa amplia riba aktividatnan ku a tuma lugá despues di e último reunion di direktiva ku a tuma lugá na aprel.

Na kaminda pa 2030

Direktiva a yega na un akuerdo pa loke ta trata e plan stratégiko pa e periodo 2021-2030. E plan aki ta konsiderá tantu e retonan komun di e organisashonnann pa konservashon di naturalesa, komo e nesesidatnan spesífiko di kada isla. Krea konsientisashon tokante e desaroyonan aki ta un aspekto importante di DCNA su metanan. “Nos ta den e fase final pa kontratá un kolaboradó di informashon i relashon públiko pa mehorá nos propio kapasidat pa komuniká i pa yuda e parkenan mehorá esun di nan pa komuniká ku nan respektivo komunidatnan tambe”, Bervoets a indiká.

Pa mas informashon tokante e reunion di direktiva di DCNA por bishitá página di Facebook di DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance bereidt natuurbeschermingsorganisaties in de Nederlandse Cariben voor op externe schokken

Kralendijk – De tweejaarlijkse bestuursvergadering van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) vond plaats tijdens de onlangs gehouden conventie op Curaçao. Hunne Excellenties, Gouverneurs Holiday en Boekhoudt van Sint Maarten en Aruba en de heer Jaime Saleh, beschermheer van DCNA, waren aanwezig als waarnemers van cruciale discussies over bestuur en DCNA’s strategische visie voor de toekomst.

Strategische visie

Na 15 jaar bestaan beschikt DCNA over de nodige instrumenten om de ledenorganisaties in staat te stellen het hoofd te bieden aan dreigende uitdagingen. Hoewel de onmiddellijke steun aan parken vanwege COVID-19 van essentieel belang blijft, moet DCNA zich ook richten op de impact van klimaatverandering, die een existentiële bedreiging vormt voor het leven en de bestaansmiddelen van de gemeenschappen in de Nederlandse Cariben. Directeur van DCNA, Tadzio Bervoets, zegt: “Het is van cruciaal belang om de weerbaarheid van onze natuurbeschermingsorganisaties te vergroten, zodat ze bestand zijn tegen de talloze externe schokken die door de klimaatcrisis op ons afkomen. Een andere belangrijke strategische doelstelling is om onze lokale overheden effectiever te adviseren, aangezien zij een belangrijke stakeholder zijn.”

Goed bestuur

Om de natuurbeschermingsorganisaties beter van dienst te kunnen zijn, zal DCNA overstappen van een monistisch naar een dualistisch bestuursmodel. Hierdoor kan het management zich richten op routinematige beheerstaken, terwijl het bestuur zich bezighoudt met lange termijn beslissingen en strategische planning. Tijdens de bestuursvergadering zijn het budget voor 2022 en de jaarrekening voor 2021 goedgekeurd. De bestuursvergadering bood het secretariaat en de natuurbeschermingsorganisaties ook de gelegenheid om de activiteiten toe te lichten die na de laatste bestuursvergadering in april zijn uitgevoerd.

Op weg naar 2030

Het bestuur heeft overeenstemming bereikt over een strategisch plan voor de periode 2021-2030, waarin rekening wordt gehouden met de gemeenschappelijke uitdagingen van de natuurbeschermingsorganisaties en de specifieke behoeften per eiland. Bewustwording creëren is een belangrijk aspect van de doelstellingen van DCNA. “We zijn in de afrondende fase van de aanwerving van een PR- en voorlichtingsmedewerker die onze eigen communicatiecapaciteit zal vergroten en de parken zal helpen om ook met hun respectieve gemeenschappen beter te kunnen communiceren”, zegt Bervoets.

Meer informatie over de bestuursvergadering is te vinden op de Facebook-pagina van DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance ta preparando organisacionnan pa conservacion di naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes pa shock externo

Kralendijk – Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) su di dos reunion di directiva pa 2021 a tuma luga durante nan convencion recien na Corsou. Su Excelencianan, gobernador Holiday di St. Maarten, gobernador Boekhoudt di Aruba y sr. Jaime Saleh, patrono di DCNA, tabata presente como observador di discusionnan crusial tocante maneho y DCNA su vision strategico pa futuro.

Vision strategico

Despues di diescinco aña di existencia, DCNA ta dispone di e instrumentonan necesario pa yuda hasi su organisacionnan miembro resisti retonan na caminda. E sosten inmediato, debi na COVID-19, na e parkenan ta keda esencial, pero DCNA mester enfoca tambe riba cambio climatologico, un menasa contra humanidad su existencia y contra bida y medionan pa sobrevivi di e comunidadnan den Caribe Hulandes. Director di DCNA, Tadzio Bervoets, a indica cu “ta crucial pa halsa e nivel di resistencia di nos organisacionnan pa maneho di areanan protege, pa nan por resisti varios shock externo na caminda, como consecuencia di e crisis climatologico cu nos ta bibando. Un otro meta strategico di DCNA ta pa conseha nos gobiernrnan local di forma mas efectivo, teniendo na cuenta cu nan ta un grupo di interes importante.”

Bon maneho

Pa por sirbi e organisacionnan miembro miho, DCNA ta bai cuminsa opera den un structura di maneho cu conoce dos nivel. Esaki lo permiti maneho diario di e organisacion atende tareanan cu ta rutina, mientras cu directiva por encarga cu toma di decision pa largo plaso y planiacion strategico. Durante e reunion di directiva a trata tur e aspectonan regular di bon maneho, manera aprobacion di presupuesto pa aña 2022 y aprobacion di e relato financiero pa aña 2021. Mas aleu e reunion a brinda oportunidad na secretariado di DCNA y e organisacionnan miembro pa amplia riba actividadnan cu a tuma luga despues di e ultimo reunion di directiva cu a tuma luga na april.

Na caminda pa 2030

Directiva a yega na un acuerdo pa loke ta trata e plan strategico pa e periodo 2021-2030. E plan aki ta considera tantu e retonan comun di e organisacionnann pa conservacion di naturalesa, como e nesesidadnan specifico di cada isla. Crea conscientisacion tocante e desaroyonan aki ta un aspecto importante di DCNA su metanan. “Nos ta den e fase final pa contrata un colaborado di informacion y relacion publico pa mehora nos propio capasidad pa comunica y pa yuda e parkenan mehora esun di nan pa comunica cu nan respectivo comunidadnan tambe”, Bervoets a indica.

Pa mas informacion tocante e reunion di directiva di DCNA por bishita pagina di Facebook di DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance is Preparing Dutch Caribbean Conservation Organizations to Withstand External Shocks

Kralendijk – The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance’s (DCNA) bi-annual board meeting took place during the recent convention held in Curaçao. Their Excellencies, Governors Holiday and Boekhoudt from Sint Maarten and Aruba, as well as Mr. Jaime Saleh, patron of DCNA, were present as observers for crucial discussions on governance and DCNA’s strategic vision moving forward.

Strategic vision

After 15 years of existence, DCNA has the requisite tools needed to enable its member organizations to withstand looming challenges. While the immediate support to parks due to COVID-19 remains essential, DCNA must also focus on the impact of climate change, which is an existential threat to the lives and livelihoods of Dutch Caribbean Communities. Director of DCNA, Tadzio Bervoets, says “it is crucial to increase the resiliency of our Protected Area Management Organizations to hold out against the myriad external shocks that are heading our way due to global warming. Another important strategic objective is to advice our local governments more effectively since they remain an important stakeholder.”

Good governance

In order to better serve the Protected Area Management Organizations, DCNA will move from a one-tiered to a two-tiered governance structure. This will allow management to focus on routine managerial tasks, while the board handles long-term decision-making and strategic planning. During the board meeting, the team dealt with the basic good governance procedures, such as approval of the budget for 2022 and approval of the 2021 Financial Statements. The board meeting also offered an opportunity for the secretariat and the Protected Area Management Organizations to share activities carried out since the last board meeting in April.

The way forward

The board agreed on a strategic plan for the period of 2021-2030 that takes into consideration the common challenges among the nature conservation organizations as well as island-specific needs. Raising awareness of these developments is an import aspect of DCNA’s goals. “We are in the final stages of hiring a PR and Information Officer who will increase our own capacity to communicate and help the parks to communicate with their respective communities as well”, says Bervoets.

More information about the DCNA board meeting can be found on DCNA’s Facebook page: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance

