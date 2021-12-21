Konstrukshon fase 3 Área di Rekreashon Marie Pampoen ta bai inisiá / Construction of the Marie Pampoen Recreational Area enters phase 3

Konstrukshon fase 3 Área di Rekreashon Marie Pampoen ta bai inisiá

WILLEMSTAD- 20 di desèmber 2021 – Resientemente a tuma lugá firmamentu di e akuerdo pa konstrukshon di e terser fase di e área di rekreashon na Marie Pampoen. E akuerdo a keda firmá pa sr. Hugo Clarinda, direktor athunto di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) i sr. Wendell Bonafacio, direktor di Curacaose Wegenbouw Maatschappij B.V. (CWM). E firmamentu di e akuerdo a tuma lugá den presensia di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje.

Den e último añanan por a tuma nota ku a konstruí diferente fasilidat na e área di rekreo na Marie Pampoen. E fasilidatnan aki ta sumamente bon usá pa diferente grupo den nos komunidat i tambe bishitantenan. E desaroyo na e área ta forma parti di un plan maestro pa desaroyá un área di rekreo ku aktividatnan ekonómiko pa e habitantenan di Kòrsou en general i di Marie Pampoen i bisindario en partikular. Na mes momentu e área lo fungi komo un produkto turístiko kaminda e turista por topa ku e hende lokal i eksperensiá nos isla. Den e terser fase di e proyekto lo enfoká riba diferente fasilidat pa rekreo i deporte manera entre otro un playa riba tera ku diferente palapa, diferente posibilidat pa mucha i hóbennan por hunga i dibertí, un área pa fitness den airu liber, un pir, posibilidat pa hasi beach volleyball, 3 kiosko, diferente banki, áreanan pa piknik, edifisio pa tualèt, landscaping, iluminashon, protekshon di kosta i tambe e infrastruktura nesesario pa awa i koriente.

Kordinashon di e proyekto, kual ta finansiá for di fondonan ku a keda fasilitá pa Ministerio pa Desaroyo Ekonómiko, ta den man di CTB. E supervishon di e konstrukshon ta na enkargo di Heren2 Caribbean. E planifikashon ta pa kuminsá ku konstrukshon na komienso di aña 2022.

Construction of the Marie Pampoen Recreational Area enters phase 3

WILLEMSTAD- December 20, 2021 – The construction contract for phase 3 of the Marie Pampoen Recreational Area was recently signed by Hugo Clarinda, deputy director of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and Wendell Bonafacio, director of Curacaose Wegenbouw Maatschappij B.V. (CWM). Present at the signing was the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje.

A number of facilities have been added to the Marie Pampoen Recreational Area over the last few years and are being widely used by different groups of the local community and international visitors as well. The development of this area is part of a master plan for the development of a recreational area with economic activities for the community in general and especially those living in the Marie Pampoen area. At the same time, the area will also serve as a tourism product where tourists can mingle with the local population and experience the island for themselves. The project’s third phase will focus on several recreational and sports facilities, such as a beach with several palapas, multiple play and entertainment activities for children and youths, an open-air fitness area, a pier, a beach volleyball court, three business kiosks, benches, picnic areas, restrooms, landscaping, illumination, coastal protection, as well as running water and electricity infrastructure.

The CTB has been tasked with coordinating the project, while its financing is provided by the Ministry of Economic Development. Heren2 Caribbean is in charge of supervising the construction, which is planned to start early in 2022.

