The Port Captain of the Freewinds Says Now is the Time to Double Down on Prevention

With new cases of COVID-19 spiking in Aruba and more tourists arriving, the Port Captain of the Freewinds urges people to apply prevention basics.

Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, the Freewinds has promoted prevention as the key to getting through this troubling time safe and sound.

When the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Church staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

In April and May, Freewinds Volunteer Ministers under the direction of the Port Captain, distributed over 96,000 copies of these booklets across all the barrios of Aruba. From those receiving the booklets: this information was very needed, even Tele Aruba got the word out promoting the booklets in an interview with the Port Captain Freewinds, Mr. Ken Weber.

Due to the current situation the Port Captain’s personnel of the Freewinds have taken to the streets again, meeting with key officials and other community leaders presenting them with a unique presentation of videos and infographics that pushes home the message on prevention being the key to stop the spreading of COVID-19, with the motto in mind that “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure”.

Proof of this are the Churches of Scientology around the world, including the Freewinds, where they have maintained strict protocols since the start of the pandemic and the result has been miraculous: not one person getting sick.

The Freewinds Motor Vessel is a religious retreat for Scientologists. As a center of spiritual enlightenment, it is a place where lives are transformed. It’s calm and friendly atmosphere comes from within, from its dedicated officers and crew and it is in this spirit that they work to keep Aruba safe and moving forward to a brighter and prosperous future for all.

To learn more about the Freewinds, watch Inside Scientology: The Freewinds on the Scientology Network.(www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/freewinds.html)

CAPITAN PORTUARIO DI FREEWINDS TA BISA CU AWOR TA E ORA PA PONE MAS ENFASIS RIBA PREVENCION

Awor cu casonan di COVID-19 a aumenta drastico y mas turista ta yega nos isla, capitan portuario di Freewinds ta urgi nos población pa aplica e reglanan básico di prevención.

Desde cu Covid-19 a wordo declara un pandémico, Freewinds a promove prevención como e yabi pa surpasa e temporada difícil aki sano y salvo.

Ora e pandémico a cuminsa, e medidanan mas efectivo a wordo investiga pa sigura e seguridad di miembronan di nos iglesia y su parroqianonan, y esakinan a wordo implementa internacionalmente como protocol bou dirección di e líder eclesiastico di Scienciologia Sr. David Miscavige.

Pa haci e información preventivo ampliamente obtenibel, E Iglesia di Sciensiologia a publica 3 foyeto educacional : : How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves y How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

Na April y mei, Ministerio di Boluntario di Freewinds bou dirección di e capitán portuario, a distribui 96.000 copia di e foyetonan aki den tur bario di Aruba. E mensaje di esnan cu a ricibi e foyetonan tawata: E información aki ta hopi necesario, hasta Te;earuba a promove e foyetonan aki den un entrevista cu e capitán portuario, Sr. Ken Weber.

( E foyetonan aki por wordo lesa riba internet of por download esaki gratis na Spaño, Hulandes, Ingles y 18 otro idioma na How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center riba Scientology Website. Akinan tambe tin mas di un dozijn videos ilustrando e información clave, facilitando e comprensión di kiko ta un virus, con e ta plama, y e acción cu un persona por tuma pa proteha su mes y su famia.

( www.scientology.org/staywell)

Debi na e situación actual e Capitan Portuario y su personal di Freewinds a subi caya atrobe, reuniendo cu oficialnan clave y otro lidernan den comunidad presentando videonan único y infographics c uta mustra cu prevención ta emensahe clave pa stop di plama COVIS-19, cu e moto den mente” un ons di prevención ta bal un kilo di sanación.”

Prueba di esaki ta e Misanan di Scienciologia rond mundo, incluyendo Freewinds, na unda nan a manmtene protocolnan estricto desde comienzo di e pandémico y e resultado ta milagroso, ni un persona a bira malo.

E Motonave Freewinds ta un refugio religioso pa Scientologists. Como un centro di iluminación, e ta un lugar na unda bidanan ta transforma. Su ambiento trankilo y amicabel ta bin di paden, di du oficialnan y su tripulación y ta den e espíritu aki nan ta traha pa mantene Aruba sigur y avanzando pa un futuro mas briyante y prospero. Pa sa mas di Freewinds busca Inside Scientology: The Freewinds riba Scientology Network. ( www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/freewinds.html)

Un di e oficialnan cu nos a bishita a bisa:” MI kier pa Aruba ta un ehempel pa resto di mundo den combatimento di COVID-19”

Pesey e ta usando e material aki pa urgi e pueblo di Aruba pa tuma e medidanan di prevención necesario pa stop e resurgencia aki.

