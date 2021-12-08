Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

UPDATE: Missing man returns Found

The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that Milcidaniel ROMERO MOTA,has returned home safely.

Personnel from detective department are taking a statement from him in order to find out the reason why he was not heard from over the last 24 hours.

We would like to especially thank the media and the community for the quick sharing of the police press release on social media. Together we can always make a difference.

