Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance ta suprayá naturalesa su balor ekonómiko

Kralendijk – E konvenshon di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ku resientemente a tuma lugá a kòrda partisipantenan ku naturalesa ta un negoshi enorme. Sin embargo, hopi no ta konsiente di e diferente maneranan ku por hasi uzo di naturalesa pa krea kresementu ekonómiko duradero. Un di DCNA su metanan ta krea konsientisashon riba naturalesa su potensial.

Balor ekonómiko di naturalesa

Sra. Hellen van der Wal, presidente di direktiva di DCNA, ta splika ku “naturalesa ta provee nos ku alimento i ta ofresé nos alternativa pa entretenimentu i relahashon. E biodiversidat úniko ku nos tin den Karibe Ulandes ta un fuente di atrakshon pa turista ku ta biaha pa nos region netamente pa kontemplá e naturalesa aki.” Naturalesa ta forma e fundeshi pa tur aktividat ekonómiko i di akuerdo ku World Wide Fund for Nature ta kalkulá ku naturalesa su kontribushon na e produkto interno bruto na nivel mundial tabata 125 bion dòler na aña 2018.

Preokupashon tokante durabilidat

Miéntras ku naturalesa ta ofresé oportunidat pa kresementu ekonómiko konsiderabel, DCNA ta kere ku un kresementu asina no por bai a kosto di e patrimonio natural di e islanan di Karibe Ulandes. Pa por protehá nan biodiversidat úniko, e islanan mester integrá práktikanan di desaroyo duradero den maneho i plannan di término largu. Pa por logra esaki, naturalesa mester ta punto di salida den toma di desishon i den trahamentu di plannan stratégiko.

Aporte di DCNA

Durante e konvenshon ku resientemente a tuma lugá na Kòrsou direktiva di DCNA a renobá su kompromiso pa intensivá esfuersonan pa krea mas konsientisashon tokante naturalesa su balor ekonómiko, partikularmente bou di e gobièrnunan di Karibe Ulandes. Tambe DCNA lo sigui enbolbí e siguiente generashon den diskushonnan tokante konservashon di naturalesa. Ta probá ku nan aporte ta di gran balor i p’esei tin un programa struktural pa hóben.

Tambe DCNA lo sigui stimulá i fasilitá investigashon sientífiko, loke ta nesesario pa nabegá un futuro kargá ku reto i diferente krísis, debí na kambio klimatológiko. Pa alkansá e metanan importante aki, DCNA lo sigui krea lasonan di kolaborashon i rekoudá fondo. Esaki ta krusial, konsiderando e retonan ku a surgi komo konsekuensia di e pandemia.

Ainda tin hopi trabou pa hasi i p’esei kolaborashon entre e seis islanan di Reino den Karibe ta di vital importansia. Sra. Van der Wal ta kere ku e konvenshon a logra fortifiká relashonnan eksistente, pero tin hopi reto pa enfrentá ainda. “Ku kambionan importante den nos struktura di maneho, nos ta ekipando nos mes pa por sirbi nos parkenan mihó den nan trabou di konsientisashon i konservashon di naturalesa. Ademas, nos ke informá e respektivo gobièrnunan di forma mas efektivo, p’esei nos lo sigui traha pa fortifiká nos relashon i kolaborashon ku tur gobièrnu den Karibe Ulandes.” E ta terminá enfatisando ku “no por papia di desaroyo duradero, sin papia di konservashon di naturalesa.”

Mas informashon tokante e konvenshon di DCNA ta disponibel riba página di Facebook di DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance Highlights Nature’s Economic Value

Kralendijk – The recently concluded Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) convention reminded participants that nature is big business. However, many people are unaware of the varied ways in which nature’s resources can be leveraged to create sustainable economic growth. One of DCNA’s goals is to raise awareness of nature’s potential.

Nature’s Economic Value

Mrs. Hellen van der Wal, chairlady of DCNA, notes that “nature provides us with food and offers us alternatives for entertainment and relaxation. The unique biodiversity that we have in the Dutch Caribbean is a source of attraction for tourists who travel to the region purely to contemplate this nature.” Nature underpins all economic activity and according to the World Wildlife Fund for Nature, nature’s contribution to global GDP was valued at US125 trillion in 2018.

Sustainability Concerns

While nature provides opportunities for considerable economic growth, DCNA believes that such growth should not be attained at the expense of natural assets. To protect its unique biodiversity, the Dutch Caribbean islands need to integrate sustainable development practices into policies and long-term plans. To achieve this, nature must be the point of departure in decision-making and in the creation of strategic plans.

DCNA’s Contribution

During the recent convention in Curaçao, DCNA’s board renewed its commitment to intensify efforts to raise awareness of nature’s economic value, particularly among Dutch Caribbean governments. DCNA will also continue to engage the next generation in nature conservation discussions. Youth contribution is of great value, which is why DCNA has created a structural program for young people.

DCNA will also continue to encourage and facilitate credible scientific research, which is needed to navigate a future that will be shaped by climate change-induced challenges and crises. To achieve these important goals, DCNA will continue to build partnerships and raise funds. This is crucial, considering the challenges that resulted from the pandemic.

There is still a lot of work to be done, which is why close collaboration between the six Dutch Caribbean islands is of paramount importance. Mrs. Van der Wal believes the recent convention succeeded in strengthening existing relationships, but many challenges remain. “With the important changes we are making in our governance structure, we are equipping ourselves to better serve our Protected Area Management Organizations in their task to conserve nature and raise awareness. We also want to inform governments more effectively and will therefore continue working on strengthening our relationship and collaboration with the respective governments.” Van der Wal concludes emphasizing that “we cannot talk about sustainable development without talking about nature conservation.”

More information about the DCNA convention can be found on DCNA’s Facebook page: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance benadrukt de economische waarde van de natuur

Kralendijk – De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) conventie, die onlangs heeft plaatsgevonden, herinnerde de deelnemers eraan dat natuur “big business” is. Veel mensen zijn zich echter niet bewust van de verschillende manieren waarop de hulpbronnen van de natuur kunnen worden ingezet om duurzame economische groei te creëren. Een van de doelstellingen van DCNA is om mensen bewust te maken van het potentieel van de natuur.

De economische waarde van de natuur

Mevrouw Hellen van der Wal, voorzitter van DCNA, merkt op dat “de natuur ons voorziet van voedsel en ons alternatieven biedt voor vermaak en ontspanning. De unieke biodiversiteit die we in de Nederlandse Cariben hebben, is een trekpleister voor toeristen die naar de regio reizen puur om van deze natuur te genieten.” De natuur ligt aan de basis van alle economische activiteiten en volgens het Wereld Natuur Fonds werd de bijdrage van de natuur aan het wereldwijde bruto binnenlands product in 2018 geschat op US125 biljoen.

Zorgen over duurzaamheid

Hoewel de natuur kansen biedt voor aanzienlijke economische groei, vindt DCNA dat die groei niet ten koste mag gaan van de natuurlijke rijkdommen. Om de unieke biodiversiteit te beschermen, moeten de eilanden in de Nederlandse Cariben duurzame ontwikkeling integreren in beleid en lange termijnplannen. Om dit te bereiken moet de natuur het uitgangspunt zijn bij besluitvorming en bij het maken van strategische plannen.

DCNA’s bijdrage

Tijdens de recente conventie op Curaçao heeft het bestuur van DCNA wederom toegezegd zich nog meer in te zullen spannen om het bewustzijn van de economische waarde van de natuur te vergroten, met name onder de regeringen van de eilanden in het Koninkrijk. DCNA zal ook de volgende generatie blijven betrekken bij discussies over natuurbehoud. De bijdrage van jongeren is van grote waarde en daarom heeft DCNA een structureel programma voor jongeren opgezet.

DCNA zal ook wetenschappelijk onderzoek blijven aanmoedigen en faciliteren. Dit soort onderzoek is nodig om de toekomst, die bepaald gaat worden door uitdagingen en crises als gevolg van klimaatverandering, aan te kunnen. Om deze belangrijke doelen te bereiken, zal DCNA partnerschappen blijven aangaan en fondsen blijven werven. Dit is van cruciaal belang, gezien de uitdagingen die de pandemie met zich meebracht.

Onderschrift: Mw. Van der Wal leidt belangrijke discussies tijdens de DCNA conventie

