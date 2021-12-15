Investigashon den man di KPC i RST
Detenshon di sospechoso di robo di droga na warda di polis
Willemstad – Riba djarason 15 di desèmber 2021, a detené un hòmber (20) den kuadro di e investigashon Inex 2.0. Ta sospechá e hòmber aki di embolbimentu den e robo di droga for di warda di polis Rio Canario. E detenshon di e hòmber a tuma lugá den oranan trempan di mainta dor di Tim di Aresto. Debí na e importansha i impakto di e kaso aki, e tim di investigashon den kual miembronan di KPC i RST ta koperá ku otro ta sigui hasi investigashon intensivo pa ku e robo ku a tuma lugá den e anochi di 13 riba 14 di òktober 2018.
E tim di investigashon no ta ekskluí ku lo tin mas detenshon den e kaso aki. E hòmber ta detené bou di restrikshon i lo ser presentá dilanti hues komisario djabierne benidero. Den interés di e investigashon no por duna mas informashon na e momento aki.
Onderzoek in handen KPC en RST
Aanhouding verdachte voor drugsroof politiebureau
Willemstad – In het onderzoek Inex 2.0 is op woensdag 15 december 2021 een man (20) aangehouden. De man wordt verdacht van betrokkenheid bij de drugsroof uit het politiebureau Rio Canario. De man werd in de vroege ochtend aangehouden door het arrestatieteam. Vanwege het grote belang en de impact van de zaak wordt door het onderzoeksteam waarin leden van het KPC en het RST samenwerken, nog steeds intensief onderzoek gedaan naar de diefstal die in de nacht van 13 op 14 oktober 2018 plaatsvond.
Het onderzoeksteam sluit niet uit dat er meer aanhoudingen zullen volgen. De aangehouden man zit in beperkingen en zal aanstaande vrijdag worden voorgeleid aan de rechter-commissaris. In het belang van het onderzoek kunnen op dit moment geen verdere mededelingen worden gedaan.
Investigation in hands of KPC and RST
Arrest of suspect drug robbery police station
Willemstad – In the Inex 2.0 investigation, a man (20) was arrested on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The man is a suspect of involvement in the drug robbery from the Rio Canario police station. The man was apprehended in the early morning by the SWAT team (AT). Due to the high importance and impact of the case, the investigation team in which members of the KPC and the RST are collaborating, is still intensively investigating the theft that took place on the night of October 13-14, 2018.
The investigation team is not ruling out more arrests. The suspect is being held in confinement and will be brought before the examining magistrate this coming Friday. In the interest of the investigation, no further statements will be made at this time.
