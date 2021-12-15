Investigashon den man di KPC i RST

Willemstad – In the Inex 2.0 investigation, a man (20) was arrested on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The man is a suspect of involvement in the drug robbery from the Rio Canario police station. The man was apprehended in the early morning by the SWAT team (AT). Due to the high importance and impact of the case, the investigation team in which members of the KPC and the RST are collaborating, is still intensively investigating the theft that took place on the night of October 13-14, 2018.