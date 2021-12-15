Tourism Corporation Bonaire signs new collective labor agreement with labor union ABVO

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has signed a new collective labor agreement (CAO) for its employees with the labor union ABVO. After almost 2 years, the signing of the new collective labor agreement has been realized as a result of the negotiations that were conducted to achieve this. Mr. Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB is pleased that this process could finally be completed. It should also be mentioned that the shop stewards Mrs. Joanny Trinidad and Mr. Rolando Marin have made a valuable contribution to the implementation of the new collective labor agreement. “As CEO of TCB, I am very pleased with what we have achieved to give substance to the foundation of TCB, namely our employees. To me, our employees represent 100% of our results as an organization and as an industry and today we have ensured that our team has everything needed to operate in a new era of work and achieve our goals for the coming year. Congratulations to all employees and in particular to our colleagues Marjolein Oleana and Joanny Trinidad who played an important part in this process. TCB is pleased that we can continue to count on the contribution of the ABVO,” said Miles Mercera. The photo combination shows the moment when the new collective labor agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Robert Sances, chairman of the Bonaire section of the ABVO and also Mr. Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB.