Tourism Corporation Bonaire Recognizes Several Individuals as Ambassadors of Bonaire

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has recognized two couples from the United States as Bonaire Ambassadors. The couples are Roger and Joan Luksik who have been visiting Bonaire for 18 years and they received a silver medal, while Jim and Cindy Haglund have been visiting Bonaire for 20 years and received a gold medal. Both couples have described Bonaire as an enchanting island with friendly people. Bonaire is also an island with a beautiful underwater world that makes their stay pleasant when they are on our island. TCB also recognized 10-year-old Eliav Alpert as a Bonaire Ambassador. Eliav was awarded a bronze medal and he is this year’s youngest ambassador.