Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao / Public Prosecutor’s Office Curaçao

Koperashon KPC i RST

Otro detenshon den kaso di robo di droga na warda di polis

Willemstad – Djaluna 20 di desèmber 2021 otro detenshon a tuma lugá den e investigashon Inex 2.0. Tim di Aresto a detené e hòmber (38) den su bibienda debi na su envolvementu den e robo di droga for di warda di polis Rio Canario. Ta sospechá e hòmber di benta di e droga hortá pero tambe di envolvementu den ehekushon di e robo.

E detenshon aki ta sigui dos otro ku a keda hasí dia 15 i 16 di desèmber. E sospechosonan ku a keda detené anteriormente entretantu a wòrdu presenta dilanti hues-komisario i lo sigui detené den SDKK. Ta investigá mas profundo e relashon entre e tres detenidonan. No ta ekskluí ku lo tin mas detenshon den e kaso aki. E hòmber ta detené bou di restrikshon i lo ser presentá dilanti hues komisario e siman aki. Den interés di e investigashon no por duna mas informashon na e momento aki.

Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao / Public Prosecutor’s Office Curaçao

Samenwerking KPC en RST

Opnieuw aanhouding voor drugsroof politiebureau

Willemstad – In het onderzoek Inex 2.0 is op maandag 20 december 2021 opnieuw een aanhouding verricht. Een man (38 jaar) is in zijn woning door het arrestatieteam aangehouden vanwege betrokkenheid bij de drugsroof uit het politiebureau Rio Canario. De man wordt verdacht van zowel de verkoop van de gestolen verdovende middelen alsook van betrokkenheid bij de feitelijke uitvoering van de diefstal.

Deze aanhouding volgt op twee eerdere aanhoudingen van 15 en 16 december. De eerder aangehouden verdachten zijn inmiddels voorgeleid aan de rechter-commissaris en blijven gedetineerd in de SDKK. De relatie tussen de drie aangehouden verdachten wordt nader onderzocht. Het is niet uitgesloten dat er meer aanhoudingen volgen.

De aangehouden man zit in beperkingen en zal deze week worden voorgeleid aan de rechter-commissaris. In het belang van het onderzoek kunnen op dit moment geen verdere mededelingen worden gedaan.

Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao / Public Prosecutor’s Office Curaçao

Cooperation KPC and RST

New arrest for drug robbery police station

Willemstad – Another arrest was made in the Inex 2.0 investigation on Monday, December 20, 2021. A man (38 years old) was arrested by the SWAT team (AT) in his home for involvement in the drug robbery from the Rio Canario police station. The man is suspected of having sold the narcotics that were stolen, but also of the actual execution of the robbery.

This arrest follows two earlier arrests made on December 15 and 16. The previously arrested suspects have been brought before the examining magistrate and will remain detained in the SDKK prison. The relationship between the three suspects is being investigated further. It is not excluded that more arrests may follow. The suspect is being held in confinement and will be brought before the examining magistrate this week. In the interest of the investigation, no further statements will be made at this time.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

