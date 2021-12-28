Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Results of controls held over the last few weeks.

St. Maarten police forces are currently still executing its year-end enforcement program. During these planed actions several traffic controls were conducted whereby vehicles and persons were stopped and checked.

In these course of these operations, which took place on the Sucker-garden road, Welfare road and A.Th Illidge road at Belvedere, the following results were obtained.

There were a total number of 77 vehicles stopped and controlled in which 113 people were checked in connection with fines due in accordance to the to the project “Pay or Stay”.

15 fines were issued to motorist for different infractions .13 vehicles inspected in connection with tinted windows and 2 cars were towed for unpaid road tax.

Later that week there was another traffic control conducted on the Union road where 53 cars, as well as 3 motorcycles were stopped and controlled.

There were 20 fines issued to several drivers. 15 vehicles were inspected in connection with tinted windows and 3 individuals were taken to the police station for having outstanding fines

During another road control was held a few days later in collaboration with the French police on the border of Union Road, 46 vehicles stopped and controlled. 24 of these vehicles were inspected for having tinted windows, 16 fines were issued and 6 persons were detained in relation to outstanding fines.

These planned traffic controls will be continuing until further notice. A plea goes out to the community of St. Maarten to keep their vehicle document with them at all times while driving on the road. Furthermore a request goes out to the persons who have unpaid fines to arrange these in order to avoid further misunderstanding.

