Female victim stabbed after an altercation with her friend

On the morning of December 25, 2021, Central Dispatch received a call that a female had sustained a stab wound on Sucker Garden Road near the area where Cowboy bar was located. Several patrol officers and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Here it was revealed that the victim had been feuding for some time with her boyfriend, who after a heated altercation had stabbed the victim with a knife. It remained unclear who had first drawn the knife used to injure the victim

First aid was rendered to the victim with the initials D.F.R. at the scene by ambulance personnel and she was later transported to St.Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Later that morning the suspect with initials H.M.L appeared at the police station in Philipsburg. He was promptly arrested and taken into custody. This investigation is ongoing.

