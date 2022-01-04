COVID-19 Update January 3rd, 2022

Fellow Statian Residents, This is Alida Francis, Government Commissioner, with an update on the Covid-19 situation for Monday January 3rd, 2022. Covid-19 Statistics: There are currently a total of 72 active covid-19 cases on our island. This is an increase of 26 since the last count yesterday. The total count yesterday was 46 active cases. Total number tested at the test centre (Hospitainer) today is 165 Number of new positive cases is 26

Vaccination Update:

14 persons took the 1st shot

2 persons took the 2nd shot

68 took the Booster Shot

We expect the numbers to increase considering this is the first outbreak where families are faced with the real Covid-19 situation. The current Covid 19 outbreak places families in isolation and quarantine under the same roof. The responsibility rests squarely with families to take action to prevent the further spread of this virus. The Public Health Department (GGD) has given instructions on how to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Vital Services Affected:

Our vital services are affected: There are persons who have tested positive within the Police Force, Auxiliary Home and the Queen Beatrix Medical Centre (QBMC), Buzzy Bees Day Care Centre. While the numbers are relatively low, in the Statia context, they are not.

The present Covid-19 outbreak comes at a time when our Public Health Department is fatigued. They have been working non-stop for almost two years to keep this community safe. Because they take their responsibility seriously, they remain on the frontline. They are currently rolling out three activities: the Regular Vaccination and Booster Campaign and the Testing for Covid-19. The GGD does this because they know and understand that there are several vulnerable groups within the Statian community coupled with a relatively low vaccination level: one of the lowest in the entire Dutch Kingdom.

Extra medical personnel

As Public Entity we have submitted a request to the Ministry of Public Health for medical personnel/nurses that can be of support to the GGD/QBMC and Auxiliary Home. The Ministry of Public Health has agreed to provide additional nursing staff. They are expected to arrive here tomorrow Tuesday January 4th.

Additional medical support staff will come from St. Maarten tomorrow,

The staff of QBMC is supporting the GGD in its work at the Hospitainer this week. Medically trained personnel on the island have been recruited to assist.

Other non-medical personnel has been recruited to support with mainly administrative tasks. The Public entity is thankful to these professionals who have heed the call to serve in a time of crisis.

Get tested for Covid-19

Therefore, I am appealing to the Statian community, and especially those who are hesitant to come forward to be tested. This is no time to enter a discussion about vaccinated versus non vaccinated. This is no time to debate whether the current virus on the island is a flu or Covid-19. As mentioned earlier, it is important that if you have flu like symptoms and if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for that you take your responsibility.

Because we have not detected the source of the outbreak, it is necessary to upscale the level of personal caution. Most persons who have tested positive for Covid-19 have mild symptoms. There are currently no hospitalizations.

The community is generally adhering to the measures that are in place since Friday December 31st. In the coming days will be decided whether it is necessary to upscale the measures further. Testing for Covid-19 continues throughout this week. Register at the Public Health department to get tested: Tel 318-2796.

Children of 12 years and older can take the 1st shot of the vaccine.

Children 12 to 18 years can register for the first 2nd shot

Persons 18 years and older can register for the Booster Shot if the 2nd vaccination was taken three months ago or longer. Tel: 318-5146.

Covid-19 is REAL!

I appeal to each resident to take personal responsibility. Think of your family and the most vulnerable among us. Think of those among us who have lost loved ones in the neighbouring islands and beyond and understand that Covid-19 is real. Take responsibility before it is too late

Let us not get tired

Let us not get careless,

