Public Entity Saba

On Friday, January 7th there were 152 tests conducted. We had 16 new positive cases. 10 cases were import cases detected during Special Measures Testing. 1 case tested positive at the end of quarantine. 3 cases were discovered during contact tracing and 2 cases with no currently known source.

